Home & Garden

Lily, Charo, Jasper and Coco in Pet Pix!

By Fresno Bee staff

Five-year-old Havanese sisters Lily and Charo getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Five-year-old Havanese sisters Lily and Charo getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fred Austin Special to The Bee

Central San Joaquin Valley pet owners share favorite photos of their pets. Send your captioned photos to pets@fresnobee.com to be included in the print and online Fresno Bee.

June 20

June 6

May 30

May 23

May 16

  Comments  