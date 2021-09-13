The newest big store at Fresno’s Manchester Center has an opening date. Here’s the latest

The new dd’s DISCOUNTS, along with Ross Dress For Less, left, in the remodeled former Sears at Manchester Center, Sept. 13, 2021. jwalker@fresnobee.com

One of the stores replacing the now-closed Sears at Manchester Center is almost ready to open.

The dd’s DISCOUNTS store is scheduled to open Saturday, Sept. 25, according to the company.

It’s next door to a Ross Dress for Less, which is owned by the same company.

It’s not clear yet when the Ross will open, but it will likely be soon. The company did not immediately return messages about when Ross will open, but both dd’s DISCOUNTS and Ross participated in the same hiring fair recently at Manchester Center.

Although the stores are attached to Manchester Center, the property has a separate owner than the mall.

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ross and dd’s DISCOUNTS are taking over part of what used to be the Sears at the northern end of the mall. Sears announced it was closing that location in fall of 2019, along with the Visalia location. The closure of the Clovis store followed early this year.

When the dd’s DISCOUNTS store opens, it will be the company’s 114th store in California and 286th store in the United States. It’s an extreme discounter – often cheaper than Ross – selling low-cost clothing, accessories, shoes and home goods for 20% to 70% off.