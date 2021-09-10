These big-name Fresno restaurants want to give you 20% off. Here’s how to get the deal

This black coffee rubbed rib-eye steak, served at 13 Prime Steak, was photographed in a file photo from 2018. The Clovis restaurant is participating in a promotion for 20% off gift cards. ezamora@fresnobee.com

It’s been a rough couple of years for restaurants.

But most have made it through and are in the mood to celebrate. So a group of about 20 restaurants in Fresno County and the California Restaurant Association are launching a program to say thank you to customers with a 20% discount on gift cards, said Kevin Lisitsin, owner of Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew and Amalgamation Brewing Co., and secretary of the association’s Fresno chapter.

“We really want to celebrate that we made it through COVID,” he said. “We’re really thankful for all of our patrons, feel overwhelmed by a lot of regulars that keep coming back … and just want to celebrate being open and being able to give back to the customer.”

How to get the discounts: Go to the website www.DineOutFresnoCounty.com. Buy the 20% off gift certificates online between Friday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 19. The gift cards can be used on breakfast, lunch and dinner food starting Monday Sept. 27.

Something different about this particular promotion? Sometimes with discount deals, restaurants take a hit, hoping bringing new people in will make up for the loss of money from the discount.

Not so with this one. It’s a partnership with the California Restaurant Association, and the association and sponsors are reimbursing the restaurants part – if not all – of the discount the restaurants are giving away.

Restaurants offering discounted gift cards

Here are the restaurants participating in the discounted meals via the Dine Out Fresno County program, most in Fresno and Clovis.

13 Prime Steak

BJ’s Kountry Kitchen at Cedar and Herndon avenues

Bulldoc Korean Fusion

Dog House Grill

Elbow Room Bar & Grill

Idle Hour Winery & Kitchen

La Torta Restaurant

Namikaze

Papi’s Mex Grill

Qué Pasa! Mexican Cafe

Quesadilla Gorilla

Rocket Dog

Rushour

Sal’s Mexican Restaurant

School House Restaurant & Tavern

Sequoia Brewing Co.

Sugar Pine Smokehouse

The Lincoln Pub & Grub

Trelio Food & Wine