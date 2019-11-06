Fresno is losing its Sears. Here’s what we know about the closure

The Sears at Manchester Center is closing.

The store is the latest casualty in several rounds of closures over the past few years, confirmed Manchester’s Center general manager Moe Bagunu.

It’s not clear when the Sears’ last day will be.

The Sears property is not owned by the mall, with Sears owning the land and the building, Bagunu noted.

No one at the Sears store or Sears’ parent company was immediately available to share details.

Sears Holdings, which owns both Kmart stores and Sears stores, has been struggling in recent years. The company filed for bankruptcy last year and survived it, after its chairman bought it for more than $4 billion.

Despite the rescue, the Valley has lost Sears stores in Merced, Modesto and Bakersfield. Kmart stores in Clovis, Visalia, Lemoore, Coalinga and Kingsburg have also closed.

What’s that construction?

Throughout all this, construction work has been happening at the Manchester Sears.

Sears shrunk its sales floor space in recent years. That has created room for two new retailers to come in, a Ross and a dd’s DISCOUNTS, Bagunu confirmed.

The construction is mostly work on the facade and a loading dock, he said.