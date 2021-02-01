A Fresno-area Sears is closing, leaving the retailer with barely a presence in the Valley

The Sears store in Clovis is closing.

The store, at Sierra Vista Mall, is the latest casualty of the struggling retailer, which has been closing stores nationwide in recent years.

The Sears at Manchester Center in Fresno has been gone for over a year, soon to be replaced with a Ross Dress for Less and a dd’s DISCOUNTS.

Sears did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment, and has not shared a closing a date.

When the Fresno store closed, it held several months of liquidation sales.

According to Forbes, Sears added 10 stores nationwide to its closure list, including ones in Clovis, Sacramento, Orange and the Boyle Heights store in Los Angeles.

The Clovis store is hiring temporary backroom employees to work up to 40 hours a week to handle the store closing at jobs.sears.com.

Sears store closings

With the Clovis and Fresno Sears stores closing, it means the central San Joaquin Valley won’t have any full-line Sears store left selling everything from clothing to mattresses.

The Sears at Sequoia Mall in Visalia closed in recent years.

In Fresno, the only remaining stores open after the Clovis closure will be the Sears Appliance Outlet store on West Shaw Avenue, along with a Sears Hometown store in Selma, which sells only appliances.

Another Sears Hometown store remains open in Oakhurst.

Sears’ parent company, Transformco, also owns Kmart.

Both stores have been steadily closing as they lose money, styles change and people shop online.

The company was given a reprieve when it was purchased in bankruptcy by its former chairman in 2019. But it apparently wasn’t enough to save the retailer, as closures have continued.

