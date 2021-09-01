Bethany Clough

Fast food taco restaurant is planning 5 more locations in the Fresno area. What we know

Del Taco is known for its hefty Epic burritos, including limited-time creations such as this Huevos Rancheros version in 2017.
Del Taco is known for its hefty Epic burritos, including limited-time creations such as this Huevos Rancheros version in 2017. Del Taco

Del Taco wants to open five more restaurants in the Fresno-Clovis area.

The fast food Mexican restaurant with a drive-thru has signed a franchise partnership that calls for bringing the five locations to the area in coming years.

No locations have been identified yet, according to the company.

Del Taco has one restaurant at Blackstone and Barstow avenues in Fresno, and another at Herndon and Sunnyside avenues in Clovis. Visalia has two locations and Tulare has one.

The company, which bills itself as the “second largest Mexican quick service restaurant” has closed a couple of locations in town recently.

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter

Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Del Taco locations

Del Taco opened in southeast Fresno next to a Steak ‘n Shake near the Walmart on Kings Canyon Road in 2017. A year later both locations were closed. (The Steak ‘n Shake later reopened as locally owned Don Pepe Taqueria. Del Taco reopened as an Ono Hawaiian BBQ.)

Another Del Taco in northwest Fresno at West Shaw and Brawley avenues closed recently. It will also become an Ono Hawaiian BBQ.

Del Taco’s franchise agreement is with Bangars Management, led by Prabh Singh and Mandeep Bangar.

The company specializes in restaurant/foodservice, fuel/convenience and real estate and property development.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter

Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area.

SIGN UP
Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Bethany Clough
Bethany Clough
Bethany Clough covers restaurants and retail for The Fresno Bee. A reporter for 20 years, she now works to answer readers’ questions about business openings, closings and other business news. She has a degree in journalism from Syracuse University and her last name is pronounced Cluff.
  Comments  

About Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough

@bethanyclough

Bethany Clough takes you to all the hidden hot spots around the Valley. This is the place to find the comings and goings of restaurants, bars and shops around the Valley. Email Bethany at bclough@fresnobee.com or call her at 559-441-6431.

$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service