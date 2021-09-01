Fast food taco restaurant is planning 5 more locations in the Fresno area. What we know

Del Taco is known for its hefty Epic burritos, including limited-time creations such as this Huevos Rancheros version in 2017. Del Taco

Del Taco wants to open five more restaurants in the Fresno-Clovis area.

The fast food Mexican restaurant with a drive-thru has signed a franchise partnership that calls for bringing the five locations to the area in coming years.

No locations have been identified yet, according to the company.

Del Taco has one restaurant at Blackstone and Barstow avenues in Fresno, and another at Herndon and Sunnyside avenues in Clovis. Visalia has two locations and Tulare has one.

The company, which bills itself as the “second largest Mexican quick service restaurant” has closed a couple of locations in town recently.

Del Taco locations

Del Taco opened in southeast Fresno next to a Steak ‘n Shake near the Walmart on Kings Canyon Road in 2017. A year later both locations were closed. (The Steak ‘n Shake later reopened as locally owned Don Pepe Taqueria. Del Taco reopened as an Ono Hawaiian BBQ.)

Another Del Taco in northwest Fresno at West Shaw and Brawley avenues closed recently. It will also become an Ono Hawaiian BBQ.

Del Taco’s franchise agreement is with Bangars Management, led by Prabh Singh and Mandeep Bangar.

The company specializes in restaurant/foodservice, fuel/convenience and real estate and property development.

