Bethany Clough

See drone video of the lot that once housed Logan’s Roadhouse on Fresno’s Blackstone Avenue

Fresno Bee Staff

The Logan’s Roadhouse location on Blackstone Avenue in Fresno has been demolished. Work crews used heavy excavation equipment to remove the building and its foundation. Watch the video above to see what’s left.

Logan’s Roadhouse closed its Fresno restaurant at the corner of El Paso Avenue in April. It’s across the street from River Park. The coronavirus pandemic led the company to temporarily shut down 261 locations, with some shuttered permanently.

The Raising Cain’s chicken finger chain is locating its first Fresno restaurant on the lot.

