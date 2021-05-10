This global company is bringing a new dessert shop to Clovis. Here’s what we know

Global cream puff company Beard Papa’s is bringing its dessert shop to Clovis Special to the Bee

Beard Papa’s, an international dessert shop specializing in cream puffs, plans to open its first shop in Clovis.

The shop is expected to open in late summer, according to the company.

Founded in Japan, the company is keeping mum on where it will be, but real estate firm Retail California reported to The Bee’s leases section that the company has leased a spot in The Trading Post shopping center at the southeast corner of Herndon and Clovis avenues.

Beard Papa’s is slated to take over the empty space next to Baskin Robbins.

The shop sells cream puffs – a light French pastry filled with custard in various flavors.

“All of our puffs are this golden flaky shell on the outside, with a soft, airy custard on the inside that is so amazing,” said Tucker Kaufman, head of marketing and social media.

The shop offers several types of shells of puffs, the tops dipped in the customer’s choice of glaze, like chocolate, strawberry or an Oreo topping. Customers also pick which filling they want from the menu – vanilla, chocolate or green tea custard.

In addition to the standard menu flavors, Beard Papa’s also has monthly flavors like a churro cream puff with horchata filling, or a boba puff with the little round balls from boba tea inside the custard.

The cream puffs sell for around $3.40 each. A little smaller than the average person’s fist, the puffs are larger than the ones typically made by home cooks or sold in local bakeries, Kaufman said.

Inside tip: The Trading Post has a little-noticed shady courtyard tucked away in the southeast corner of the center, right next to Pokiland, that might be just the place to enjoy a cream puff or two.

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area. SIGN UP

Beard Papa’s

Beard Papa’s got its name from Yuji Hirota, who opened a bakery in 1999 in Osaka. His fluffy white beard was so noticeable that he became known as “beard papa” to his customers.

The company has more than 400 locations worldwide and is expanding in the United States. It has shops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago and several other large cities.

Beard Papa’s has a few other desserts on the menu, including mini cheesecakes, and drinks. But its specialty is the cream puffs.

“We have this amazing cult following,” Kaufman said. “People who know us, they love us.”

The company joins others opening in the Fresno area that specialize in one dessert, like the new locations of Crumbl Cookies, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Crave Cookie, which opened its first shop with a drive-thru recently.

Said Kaufman from Beard Papa’s: “It’s such a niche dessert, but we are a luxury dessert destination. It’s not like doughnuts where you find them on every street corner.”