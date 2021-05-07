New store opening in old Fresno Pier 1 something different for area: A deep discounter

The former Pier 1 building at 7457 N. Blackstone will be home to a Dollar Tree store. jwalker@fresnobee.com

The Pier 1 on North Blackstone Avenue across the street from River Park will soon be home to a new store: A Dollar Tree.

The discounter is taking over the 10,500-square-foot space after the Pier 1 announced it was closing all 540 stores during its bankruptcy last year.

Construction work is happening now inside the store. According to a schedule posted on the window, it is planning to open June 17. The retailer did not return a message seeking comment about the new locations.

Dollar Tree has more than 15,000 stores and plans to open 325 more in the near future.

Of course, discounters aren’t unheard of it in the area.

Across the street, River Park is home to a Five Below store, where everything is $5 or less. And discounters Big Lots and Ross are just down the street.

The Dollar Tree, however, still prices everything at $1 or less. That includes food, greeting cards, and household supplies.

Clovis also lost its Pier 1 store on Shaw Avenue last year. That store is being knocked down to make way for a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant.

A Raising Cane’s is also coming to North Blackstone Avenue in Fresno, right next door to the former Pier 1 spot on the site of Logan’s Roadhouse.

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area. SIGN UP