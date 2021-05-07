Bethany Clough

New store opening in old Fresno Pier 1 something different for area: A deep discounter

The former Pier 1 building at 7457 N. Blackstone will be home to a Dollar Tree store.
The former Pier 1 building at 7457 N. Blackstone will be home to a Dollar Tree store. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

The Pier 1 on North Blackstone Avenue across the street from River Park will soon be home to a new store: A Dollar Tree.

The discounter is taking over the 10,500-square-foot space after the Pier 1 announced it was closing all 540 stores during its bankruptcy last year.

Construction work is happening now inside the store. According to a schedule posted on the window, it is planning to open June 17. The retailer did not return a message seeking comment about the new locations.

Dollar Tree has more than 15,000 stores and plans to open 325 more in the near future.

Of course, discounters aren’t unheard of it in the area.

Across the street, River Park is home to a Five Below store, where everything is $5 or less. And discounters Big Lots and Ross are just down the street.

The Dollar Tree, however, still prices everything at $1 or less. That includes food, greeting cards, and household supplies.

Clovis also lost its Pier 1 store on Shaw Avenue last year. That store is being knocked down to make way for a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant.

A Raising Cane’s is also coming to North Blackstone Avenue in Fresno, right next door to the former Pier 1 spot on the site of Logan’s Roadhouse.

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter

Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area.

SIGN UP
Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Bethany Clough
Bethany Clough
Bethany Clough covers restaurants and retail for The Fresno Bee. A reporter for 20 years, she now works to answer readers’ questions about business openings, closings and other business news. She has a degree in journalism from Syracuse University and her last name is pronounced Cluff.
  Comments  

About Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough

@bethanyclough

Bethany Clough takes you to all the hidden hot spots around the Valley. This is the place to find the comings and goings of restaurants, bars and shops around the Valley. Email Bethany at bclough@fresnobee.com or call her at 559-441-6431.

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service