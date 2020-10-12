How to have a safe Halloween in Fresno. Is trick-or-treating OK? Here’s what experts say

Halloween isn’t canceled.

That’s what Fresno County’s top health officer has to say about the upcoming holiday, which is increasingly seeming like a chance to have some fun amid tedious coronavirus isolation and at-home schooling.

But it must be done safely, says Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer.

“It will look different than it has in the past,” he said. “I think people will need to be very mindful that COVID is still lurking and that’s definitely something you don’t want to have end up in your trick-or-treat bag.”

So just what does a safe Halloween look like?

Depends on what you’re planning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has divided all kinds of Halloween activities into low, moderate and high risk categories. Keep reading to see more about that.

But generally, the same guidance applies to Halloween as it does to other activities, he said: Avoid crowds, stay 6 feet apart from others, stay outdoors, and wear a mask.

And that’s not a reference to a Halloween mask. Health experts say don’t use a Halloween mask as a substitute for the kind that prevents spread of respiratory droplets that could carry coronavirus – unless it is made of two or more breathable layers and fits tightly around the face.

They also recommend not doubling up with both a costume mask and a cloth or surgical mask because it can be hard to breathe.

Is trick-or-treating safe?

This is a tricky one. It depends upon who you ask.

The CDC puts traditional trick-or-treating, where children going door to door are handed candy, in the high-risk category.

But the idea that “you shouldn’t trick-or treat at all, that sounds a little extreme to me,” said Vohra, the father of two young children.

“Certainly if it’s done in a way that people are maintaining their social distance, if it’s done in the outdoors, if the passing out of candy is done in a safe way, I don’t see why it would necessarily be hazardous if all of the safety precautions are minded,” he said.

The county is working on detailed guidelines for Halloween celebrations, but they haven’t been released yet.

The CDC says “one-way trick-or-treating” is less risky, though still in the moderate risk category. That’s where people make goodie bags and line them up at the end of a driveway or edge of a yard for children to grab and go. Just wash your hands before making the bags.

A popular tutorial video on YouTube shows a skeleton (with the help of a real live human) delivering candy to trick-or-treaters through a 6-foot long tube in their front yard.

Celebrating at home

Indoor parties with people outside your household are one of the more riskier activities, especially if there’s food involved.

Risk of catching COVID-19 increases when people remove masks to eat, when they line up close together to get food at a buffet, share utensils like serving spoons and don’t have a chance to wash their hands first, Vohra noted.

More people with kids are likely planning to celebrate in at home with their own families this year.

Heather Hummel of Fresno is planning a special night at home for her 4-year-old son Marcus Gordon. He’s got some immune system issues, so his parents are being extra careful, she said.

“This is our favorite holiday,” she said. “It’s sad to miss out, but obviously it’s worth it to keep him safe.”

They are planning to hide candy around the house and have a scavenger hunt.

His costume? A plague doctor.

These are the doctors from centuries ago who wore long, beak-like masks and black robes.

Costumes inspired by current events often find their way into Halloween stores and this year is no exception. Two of the top-selling costumes at the Spirit Halloween store in northeast Fresno are plague doctor and a bright yellow biohazard suit.

CDC risk levels

The CDC divides Halloween activities into certain risk levels. Note the details here.

Some events are more risky because there will be crowds, or they’re held indoors instead of outdoors, for example.

Events where people are screaming, say a haunted house or corn maze, are more risky because screaming, talking loudly and singing can increase the spread of droplets that can carry the virus. If people are screaming, stay more than 6 feet apart, even outdoors, the CDC recommends.

Lower risk activities

Carving pumpkins with members of your household.

Carving pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.

Decorating your home.

A scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household in or around your home rather than going house to house.

A Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.

A virtual Halloween costume contest.

A Halloween movie night with people you live with.

Moderate risk activities

One-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while people socially distance, such as at the end of a driveway or edge of a yard.

A small, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart.

An outdoor costume party where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart

Open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest or similar events where mask use is enforced, and people stay more than 6 feet apart. If there’s screaming, stay farther apart.

Pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer, wear masks and can maintain social distancing.

An outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart. If there’s screaming, stay more than 6 feet apart.

Higher risk activities

Traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door.

Trunk-or-treat events where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.

Crowded costume parties held indoors.

Indoor haunted houses where people may be crowded together and screaming.

Hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors

Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community, if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19.