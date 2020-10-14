Halloween is still happening. These Fresno-area events may get you through the spooky season

Like pro sports and block-buster movie releases, Halloween hasn’t been untouched by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Center of Disease Control and Prevention has released a list of safety recommendations and a raking of activities based on relative risk potential.

A virtual Halloween costume contest is low on the list; crowded indoor costume parties are high.

On Tuesday, the state’s Health and Human Services Secretary said trick-or-treating and Halloween parties are “strongly discouraged” in California because they present a high risk of spreading COVID-19 and it would be particularly difficult to trace infections for any outbreaks that happen related to trick-or-treating.

Fresno County interim health officer acknowledged the threat, but was less rigid in his recommendations. Halloween isn’t canceled, he said, but it must be done safely.

“COVID is still lurking and that’s definitely something you don’t want to have end up in your trick-or-treat bag,” Dr. Rais Vohra said.

Of course, Halloween isn’t just trick or treating and there are plenty of seasonal events still happening — with modifications.

Haunted forests, cornfields ... and a car wash

A drive-thru car wash seems like the perfect locale for a haunted attraction in 2020.

Or so thinks Crews Magic, which is transforming its car wash on Ingram Avenue in Fresno into a Haunted Car Wash for several hours each weekend, up to Halloween.

Think rolling fog and strobe lights through the wash tunnel and employees going window to window while decked out in masks. There might even be a jump scare or two, though it’s less about being really frightening and more about offering a Halloween adventure for the entire family, according to owner Paul Arora.

Entry (which does include a car wash) is $9.99 and available form 6:30- 9 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays for the next two weeks. The attraction will run Thursday and Friday the week of Halloween.

Two more traditional haunted attractions are also running in the Fresno area.

Sanger’s Hobb’s Grove opened on Friday, though the haunted house and hayride are closed, along with the Midway and stage entertainment area. The grove’s outdoor Haunted Forest has been expanded and is open weekends though Halloween. Tickets must be purchased online at www.hobbsgrove.com.

Raisin Hell Ranch in Madera also opened on Friday — to long lines apparently. The haunted cornmaze has two attractions this year — Holywood Horror and Chaos. Guests are required to have face masks to enter and must adhere to 6-feet social distancing at all times. The attractions run 7 -9 p.m. Wednesday to Sundays through Halloween. Ticketing info is available at raisinhellranch.com

Horror films and spooky movies

For those looking for film-land frights, Woodlands Park in Visalia is hosting a series of Halloween-themed outdoor movie nights. They include “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Oct. 20; “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” on Oct. 27;



“Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 30; and the original “Halloween” on Oct. 31. Movies start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available at www.thewoodlandsvisalia.com.

Madera 2 Drive-In has double-loaded its offering of horror classics for October. “Carrie” and “Christine” are playing through Oct. 15. “Halloween” and “Halloween 4” will screen Oct. 16-22. “The Evil Dead” and “Paranormal Activity” screen Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

Also screening: “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 23-29); “Casper” and “Hotel Transylvania” (Oct. 30-Nov. 5).

First screenings start at 7:10 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Dia de los Muertos

Concurrent with Halloween is Dia de Los Muertos, the two-day Mexican celebration of prayer and remembrance. The Arte Americas museum normally celebrates with an exhibition and multiple events and gatherings, including a procession through downtown Fresno.

This year, the celebration is scaled down.

On Thursday, it hosts an online workshop on how to make sugar skulls. It starts at 6 p.m. on the museum’s Facebook page.

On Oct. 31, the museum is extending the hours of its outdoor Mercado Sazón. The event will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

An exhibition will be on display inside the museum, but with limited capacity. Tickets are available in 30-minute increments Oct. 29-Nov. 1. Tickets are $3-$5.

Beer and boos at the zoo

Fresno’s Chaffee Zoo is debuting a new 21+ event this Halloween season.

ZooBrew (see what they did there?) is an after-hours costume party featuring local food trucks (curated by Fresno Street Eats) and beer stations. The event is Oct. 17 and guests will be allowed entrance in half-hour blocks starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available online.

Pumpkins and trick-or-treats

Visiting a pumpkin patch is considered a moderate risk, according to the CDC. Hand washing is urged.

Planet Pumpkin is open at Nees Avenue near First Street 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends through October.

While traditional trunk-or-treat events are in the CDC’s high risk category, home improvement store Lowe’s will be running a curbside trick-or-treat at all stores 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Families can register for a spot at the event at lowesdiy.com.

Fresno’s Forestiere Underground Gardens has already sold out its “No Tricks, Just Treats of Kids” evening, sadly. A wait list is available by calling 559-271-0734. The Oct. 31 event allows children to collect candy from several stations throughout the garden.