This year’s Big Fresno Fair is now open. What you need to know about drive-thru food event

It’s just before noon on day one of The Big Fresno Fair’s Drive Thu-Eats event and already a steady stream of car makes it way through the fairgrounds.

Near the entrance just off Kings Canyon Road, cars are cued up beside the Colossal Dog stand and orders are being taken from driver’s side windows.

In the distance, Patrick Contreras plays through A-ha’s “Take on Me.”

A clown passes from car to car.

Around the other side of the fair’s Pavilion stage there’s the Space Age corn dog stand and also the pirate Captain Arr, waving at the cars. He has a sword and a bugle horn and a plastic face shield — if you needed further proof the coronavirus pandemic has changed the operation of this year’s fair.

At the far end of the fairgrounds, the cars are two lanes deep for County Fair Cinnamon Rolls.

In July, the fair announced it would be reinventing itself for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. What we got was a kind of drive-thru smorgasbord of fair food — 20 vendors in all, spaced out along the fairgrounds in what looks a like go-kart track. Blue barriers designate the route.

The fair has staff monitoring the line of cars to make sure there are no backups. There are turn-out lanes for cars that need to wait — if there’s a big order, for example — but most orders are quick.

The vendors have runners bringing food to cars and all are familiar with dealing with high volume of patrons.

Still, guests are encouraged to come prepared. A full list of vendors with menus is available online, though each driver receives a map with that same info when entering.

There’s a stage set up near the entrance and another mid-way through the route with entertainment for the passing cars.

It’s not exactly a packed Big Fresno Fair concourse, but with the windows rolled down some of the feeling and bustle is there.

“You can still feel the community interaction and camaraderie,” said Lauri King, a deputy manager with the fair.

California’s largest drive-thru fair food event

All fairs have had to adjust operations during the pandemic and many settle on a similar model. The San Diego, Alameda and Orange County fairs all ran similar events this year. Fresno’s is the largest on the West Coast, based on number of participating vendors, King said.

Fair officials aren’t sure how many people might show up over the event’s nine-day run, but said 6,000 to 10,000 would be a success.

“The success is driven by the community coming out and supporting us,’” King said.

“Our community deserves it. And they need it.”

Drive-Thru Eats is a free event — you just pay for the food — and open through Oct. 18. Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Sundays. An Eat and Go Area is located in the Chance Avenue Parking Lot for those wanting enjoy in their cars.