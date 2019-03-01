Here are all the new Fresno restaurants we wrote about in February. Have you tried them?

New restaurants are everywhere lately.
From places that specialize in sweets and treats to one of the most highly anticipated restaurant openings in town (Black Bear Diner), it’s been a busy month.
We encourage you to follow our restaurant coverage by reporter Bethany Clough. But we also thought we’d make it easy and wrap up all the new restaurants that we wrote about in February in once place.
Here are all the new restaurants we wrote about in February and the basics you need to know about them, with links to the original stories.
Heirloom is fast becoming a Fresno favorite. Created by the owners of Butterfish, this new restaurant near Friant Road and Fresno Street is a combination of a casual order-at-the counter restaurant and one that specializes in farm-to-table food.
Unlike many restaurants that pay lip service to the farm-to-table concept, the owners of Heirloom strive to buy most of their ingredients from Valley farms.
Details: 8398 N. Fresno St. (559) 228-9735.
BonChon is a global franchised chain known for its Korean fried chicken and spicy food. It opened recently at Campus Pointe, the shopping center next to Fresno State.
The chicken wings are what Bonchon is known for. They’re fried twice to be extra crispy and come in spicy sauce or soy garlic sauce.
Details: 3039 E. Campus Pointe Drive.
Tsuchiya Ramen is a tiny new ramen restaurant at Palm and Bullard avenues.
It’s a little different in that its bowls of noodle soup are customizable. They come with a pork broth and two slices of pork and customers pick what other toppings they want, from bean sprouts and to Spam.
Details: 736 W. Bullard Ave.
Black Bear Diner is a Valley favorite, but just opened its first Fresno location late last month.
The restaurant is in the former Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery near Marty Avenue.
It’s known for its down-home cooking and dishes like chicken-fried steak, pies, cobblers and giant biscuits.
Details: 3602 W. Shaw Ave. (559) 271-4704.
Bollywood Indian Street Food is an order-at-the-counter style fast service restaurant serving the type of food you’d find at carts on the streets in India.
The most popular dish though, Indian tacos, is not authentic. The tacos feature Indian food served in naan bread shaped like a taco.
Details: 7059 N. Cedar Ave. Details: (559) 493-5975.
Ampersand Ice Cream opened its second location in Fresno at Marks and Herndon avenues.
The new shop has glass windows so customers can watch the ice cream being made.
It has all the same ice cream flavors as its original, like whiskey caramel swirl and honeycomb, with a few extra features on the menu.
Details: 7010 N. Marks Ave. (559) 478-5858.
Acevedo’s Postreria Gourmet is part bakery, part coffee shop at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue.
It’s got goodies like cakes, cupcakes, doughnuts and something called a cookie shot. It also carries milk from Hanford-based Rosa Brothers Milk Company in flavors like banana and strawberry that are used in its elaborate lattes.
Details: 1134 E. Champlain Dr. (559) 712-4500.
Haus of Cupcakes is actually a food truck that sells cupcakes. The truck sells its cupcakes all over the Valley, including at farmers markets in Fresno.
The strawberry shortcake cupcake is the most popular, though several other creative flavors are available.
Details: Follow the truck on Instagram.
