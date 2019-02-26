Bethany Clough

Black Bear Diner’s latest location is open and it’s already popular

Black Bear Diner has opened its first restaurant in Fresno on West Shaw Avenue.
Fresno’s first Black Bear Diner is open.

The long-awaited restaurant is open at 3602 W. Shaw Ave., near Marty Avenue.

It took over the former 7,108-square-foot Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery.

It seats 226 people — and on Sunday it was already packed with diners and customers waiting for tables.

Known for its comfort food, like chicken-fried steak, the franchised restaurants are extremely popular up and down the central San Joaquin Valley.

Black Bear Diner will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The diner has a meeting room with Wi-Fi available for large groups.

This will be Black Bear’s seventh restaurant in the area owned by the Rose family, including Bob Rose, who owns locations in Visalia, Madera, Tulare, Porterville, Hanford and Los Banos.

The family had been planning to build a location in Clovis, but decided to open the restaurant in Fresno instead. The brand has 119 diners in 12 states.

Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough covers restaurants and retail for The Fresno Bee. A reporter for 20 years, she now works to answer readers’ questions about business openings, closings and other business news. She has a degree in journalism from Syracuse University.

