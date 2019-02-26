Black Bear Diner’s latest location is open and it’s already popular

Fresno’s first Black Bear Diner is open.
The long-awaited restaurant is open at 3602 W. Shaw Ave., near Marty Avenue.
It took over the former 7,108-square-foot Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery.
It seats 226 people — and on Sunday it was already packed with diners and customers waiting for tables.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Known for its comfort food, like chicken-fried steak, the franchised restaurants are extremely popular up and down the central San Joaquin Valley.
Black Bear Diner will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The diner has a meeting room with Wi-Fi available for large groups.
This will be Black Bear’s seventh restaurant in the area owned by the Rose family, including Bob Rose, who owns locations in Visalia, Madera, Tulare, Porterville, Hanford and Los Banos.
The family had been planning to build a location in Clovis, but decided to open the restaurant in Fresno instead. The brand has 119 diners in 12 states.
Read Next
Comics in Clovis. Flowers in Fresno. These 6 new spots offer deals — and something different
Read Next
This new Fresno restaurant serves Indian street food, ‘naughty naan’ and tacos
Read Next
Not your average Mexican bakery: This New Fresno business has cakes, coffee and ‘cookie shots’
Comments