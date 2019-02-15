Not your average Mexican bakery: This New Fresno business has cakes, coffee and ‘cookie shots’

Banana milk lattes and cookie shots aren’t your typical bakery menu items – but the new bakery that carries them isn’t your typical bakery.
Acevedo’s Postreria Gourmet – part coffee shop, part bakery – opened last weekend at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue in Fresno. It’s in the same shopping center as Five restaurant and next to Namikaze restaurant.
Clearly, Acevedo’s is not like other Mexican bakeries in town. For starters, there’s no bread for sale here, though you will find cakes, cupcakes, brownies and all kinds of other baked goods.
It’s more of a dessert shop. That’s why it’s called a postreria (from the word postre, which means dessert in Spanish) instead of a panaderia (from the word pan, which means bread).
Acevedo’s also sells lattes.
There are several drinks available, including regular coffee, and all kinds of lattes, like a snickerdoodle latte with white mocha, brown sugar flavor and whipped cream sprinkled with cinnamon.
Acevedo’s uses Rosa Brothers Milk Company, the Hanford-based creamery that sells its milk in glass bottles.
“We’ll have … their milk on tap. In essence, we’ll be a milk dispensary,” said owner Gabriel Acevedo.
They have just about every Rosa Brothers option available for various drinks, like coffee creamer in hazelnut, salted caramel and vanilla flavors. There’s regular and chocolate milk “on tap” if you want to drink a glass of milk, and strawberry and banana flavored milks go into lattes, hot chocolate and other drinks.
For instance, you can get a “licuado” (smoothie or milkshake in Spanish) made with banana milk and espresso like a latte. He hopes to eventually add Mexican hot chocolate and aguas frescas, the flavorful drinks made from fruit.
Treats for your sweet tooth
Of course, there are plenty of baked goods here too. There are layer cakes, confetti cakes with the little multi-colored sprinkles inside, rose cakes covered with roses made from frosting and naked cakes, the ones with barely-there frosting that are popular these days. They can be pre-ordered and a few will be available for purchase each day.
Individual cupcakes, brownies and chocolate-covered strawberries are for sale daily too. And baked cake doughnuts are available to pair with your coffee (cake doughnuts aren’t fried so you can feel a little better about pairing one with your latte).
And those cookie shots? Those are chocolate chip cookies baked into shot glass shape. Their interior is coated with a layer of chocolate and you fill the “shot glass” with chocolate milk (or any other flavor milk). Want a pro tip? There are two ways to consume a cookie shot: Down the milk first and then eat the cookie cup. Or, sip and nibble the cup as you go. It’s sturdy enough not to crack and is served in a little plastic cup in case you make a mess.
As for where Acevedo, the owner, learned to make goodies like this, many of the more creative things were self taught. But he learned the basics of cooking and baking in prison. He wasn’t a prisoner, but used to work at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Mendota, overseeing the food service department.
He started baking at home, creating elaborate desserts like the chocoflan, part flan and part chocolate cake with ribbons of dulce de leche on top and fresh blackberries and strawberries.
When he posted pictures of his work online, his friends were convinced he got the cake at Vallarta or some other big-name store.
“I made it and they didn’t believe me,” he joked. “I was like, ‘No, I made it.’”
That and the government shutdown gave him a nudge to quit his job and open his own business, something he’d been thinking about for a while.
Acevedo’s Postreria Gourmet is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with 50 percent off the price of baked goods on display between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. It’s at 1134 E. Champlain Dr., unit 106, (559) 712-4500.
