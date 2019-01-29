This new Fresno ramen restaurant is something different, and not just because there’s Spam

A tiny new ramen restaurant at Palm and Bullard avenues is a little different than your typical Japanese noodle place.
Tsuchiya Ramen serves hakata-tonkotsu style ramen.
There’s just one ramen bowl on the menu, which you customize to your taste. You can pick your noodle firmness (hard, normal or soft), the saltiness of your soup (strong, normal, mild) and the amount of oil in the soup (thick, normal, light).
The base bowl costs $8.95 and has pork broth with two slices of pork, green onion, pickled ginger, and sesame seeds.
From there, it’s build-your-own style. Customers choose from a full page of topping options that range in price from $1.75 to $5.25 (the most expensive is fried pork chop).
Options include familiar items like bean sprouts, mushrooms, fish cakes with the little pink spirals and dried seaweed. The spicy miso sauce is must-have, according to manager Ray Chen. Customers can also mix things up with bacon, Spam, fried onions, spicy sauerkraut, mozzarella cheese and fish skins.
You can refill your bowl when it gets low with broth or noodles for $1.50.
There are non-soup dishes on the menu too, including rice bowls, egg rolls and dumplings. Chen recommends the deep-fried calamari and agedashi, a deep-fried tofu dish.
The restaurant is at 736 W. Bullard Ave., near Mama Mia Pizzeria. It’s open from 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week. Follow the restaurant on Instagram at @tsuchiyaramen.
