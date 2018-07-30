This Fresno food truck landed on ’50 trucks worth following’ list and is changing things up

The Gastro Grill food truck has landed on MSNBC’s list of “50 food trucks worth following in every major city.”
The truck, technically called The Gastro Grill Food Truck by Chacon’s Catering, is a regular on the food truck scene. But if you haven’t checked them out lately, know that some changes are in the works. The chef has more time on his hands and that means there might be some creative changes coming to the menu.
For now, the truck is known for its filet mignon tacos and “hangover sliders.” The latter is three-ounce burger patty served with an IPA mustard, red-oak smoked pulled pork, its housemade barbecue sauce, a fried egg, bacon, roasted jalapeno, Sriracha aioli and Cotija cheese.
You can find the Gastro Grill food truck at Gazebo Gardens events most weekends – both dinner and brunch – and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays at Valley Children’s Hospital.
It caters events too. Keep tabs on where the truck will be via its website.
The Fresno food truck joins 49 others nationwide, including several in California in MSNBC’S slide show. Sacramento’s Hefty Gyros and Southern Comfort Kitchen in San Francisco made the list too.
Now, a little reality check. MSNBC isn’t exactly known as a connoisseur of cuisine like Eater, with its recent mention of the Taco Truck Throwdown, or Food Network and the love it gave to La Elegante.
It’s not clear how MSNBC picked the food trucks it chose to highlight, other than saying they have “received high marks by local reviewers.”
Did MSNBC just check Yelp.com? Even if it did, Gastro Grill gets rave reviews for both the food truck and the restaurant it opened on Pollasky Avenue in Clovis in 2017.
By the way, the owners of the food truck, chef Reyes Chacon and wife Debbi, are no longer associated with the restaurant. The restaurant is now run by Marci and Greg Wilson, who Debbi’s brother and together, partners in the restaurant since the beginning.
The Chacons are focusing on the truck and the catering company, Chacon’s Catering, which has been around since before the truck and the restaurant.
The chef is letting his creative juices run wild, Debbi Chacon said.
“He is really trying to amp up that food truck,” she said. “He’s really starting to play with the menu a lot more.“
Bison sliders are already on the menu and there are more changes in the works
Comments