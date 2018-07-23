Here are the best tacos from the Taco Truck Throwdown. You can get some for $1 Tuesday

Thousands of tacos were scarfed down by thousands of people at the eighth Taco Truck Throwdown.
Whether you attended the event at Chukchansi Park on Thursday or Friday or not (and regardless of how repulsed you are by the World Taco Eating Championship) pretty much everybody likes tacos.
With that in mind, we’ve listed the winners below.
Check out how El Mexicano, the truck that nabbed the top spot in both the People’s Choice and Judges Choice awards, is celebrating. For Taco Tuesday, they’ll sell $1 tacos until 7 p.m., July 24. Their restaurant is at 2833 E. Manning Ave. in Fowler. Food truck details here.
El Mexicano will also have its truck at the Tacos, Brews & Jams event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. The event includes live music, other food vendors and shopping. (No $1 tacos at this event though.)
This guide from last year’s taco throwdown also has some pretty handy details as to where to find these trucks.
The Adrian Loza People’s Choice Awards Top 5:
1. El Mexicano
2. La Imperial
3. Los Toritos
4. Pita Kabob
Judges Choice Top 5:
1. El Mexicano
2. Los Toritos
3. Pita Kabob
4. Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo
And just for fun, check out just how many people showed up for the Taco Throwdown in this Facebook post making the rounds from the Grizzlies’ Sam Hansen.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
