The ‘world’s largest taco event’ lures thousands to Fresno’s Chukchansi Park

Dubbed "The Ocho," the eighth annual Taco Truck Throwdown at the Fresno Tacos game gave visitors more than 30 taco trucks to taste from. On Friday, another taco truck event will feature The World Taco Eating Championship as well as DJ Quik and Ayala.
Bethany Clough

Here are the best tacos from the Taco Truck Throwdown. You can get some for $1 Tuesday

By Bethany Clough

July 23, 2018 11:32 AM

Thousands of tacos were scarfed down by thousands of people at the eighth Taco Truck Throwdown.

Whether you attended the event at Chukchansi Park on Thursday or Friday or not (and regardless of how repulsed you are by the World Taco Eating Championship) pretty much everybody likes tacos.

With that in mind, we’ve listed the winners below.

Check out how El Mexicano, the truck that nabbed the top spot in both the People’s Choice and Judges Choice awards, is celebrating. For Taco Tuesday, they’ll sell $1 tacos until 7 p.m., July 24. Their restaurant is at 2833 E. Manning Ave. in Fowler. Food truck details here.

El Mexicano will also have its truck at the Tacos, Brews & Jams event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. The event includes live music, other food vendors and shopping. (No $1 tacos at this event though.)

Taco Truck Throwdown 8 at Chukchansi Park in Fresno

This guide from last year’s taco throwdown also has some pretty handy details as to where to find these trucks.

The Adrian Loza People’s Choice Awards Top 5:

1. El Mexicano

2. La Imperial

3. Los Toritos

4. Pita Kabob

5. Chuys Tacos y taquizas

Judges Choice Top 5:

1. El Mexicano

2. Los Toritos

3. Pita Kabob

4. Mariscos Las Adas Manzanillo

5. Where’s The Food?

A time-lapse video shows some of the over 30 food trucks arriving at Chukchansi Park for day one of the two-day Taco Truck Throwdown 8 in Fresno

And just for fun, check out just how many people showed up for the Taco Throwdown in this Facebook post making the rounds from the Grizzlies’ Sam Hansen.

Taco fans pack the outfield during the eighth Taco Truck Throwdown last week in In this Facebook post by Sam Hansen.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

