This foodie site did a guide to eating in California. Obviously, they talk Fresno

Eater, the national culinary news site from Vox media, just released its essential guide to eating in California.

The in-depth package of stories is a nice travel guide for foodies — and also a great bump of publicity ahead of the next week's Taco Truck Throwdown.

In a story on the Central Valley (Bakersfield to Sacramento), writer Gustavo Arellano goes on a taco run with the throwdown crew. There's some good description of La Elegante in Fresno's Chinatown, though the group also hit Taqueria Los Toritos, the “Mountain View taco truck” in Selma and El Mexicano in Fowler. Several other places get mentioned, including Sal's, where the author downed a giant margarita, because, that's what you do.

The whole thing is tied together with some choice stories from the Taco Truck crew and capped with a final thought on the future of tacos and the area's food culture from organizer Sam Hansen.

"I just don’t want to get ‘colonized’ by transplants who don’t respect the culture that already exists here. I would hope that transplants come to Fresno, eat tacos, and respect the history and culture behind them.”

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut gobbled down 92 tacos in 8 minutes and was crowned the Taco Eating World Champion at Taco Truck Throwdown 7 on Saturday afternoon, July 29, 2017, in Fresno.

Of course, the "Fresno" coverage isn't all taco centric.

There is also a nice history on the Fresno chilli, which has become super popular of late and was actually developed in the 1950s in Clovis. Who knew?