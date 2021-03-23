This Week in Fresnoland: Become a Documenter! Now accepting applications for our spring cohort.

The Clovis City Council posted to their social media to encourage the use of face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus. Facebook

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Fresnoland Lab newsletter. Today is Tuesday, March 23.

This week in Fresnoland, Dympna and Monica wrote about how southwest Fresno residents are fighting back against an industrial rezone; and, Cassandra wrote about the state’s push to force a polluting Fresno recycling facility to clean up their waste.

---

It’s Dympna Ugwu-Oju, editor for Fresnoland, here.

Are you interested in keeping your community informed on the decisions and policies that impact their lives? If so, please consider applying to join the Fresnoland Documenters program.

Fresnoland is recruiting a new cohort of Documenters this spring after training an initial cohort of 22 community members last fall. Documenters are trained and paid to attend and take notes or live-tweet at public meetings throughout the central San Joaquin Valley.

Funded by the James Irvine Foundation, the Fresno Documenters extend the ability of news organizations to gather information from meetings — councils, commissions, agencies and boards — particularly in rural communities which at the moment have little or no media coverage.

Applications are open through April 20. We will host an informational meeting to answer your questions on April 7. To join the informational meeting, register here.

Here are some questions and answers to provide some background on the program.

What is the Documenters program?

The original Documenters program was founded in 2016 by City Bureau in Chicago to bridge civic divides through training and paying every-day citizens to cover meetings taking place in your local governments and agencies everyday. Two other U.S. cities — Cleveland and Detroit — are part of the Documenters network.

What do Documenters do?

Documenters attend and cover public meetings of your local governments and agencies to take notes or do live-tweets of these events. By doing so, Documenters will be filling a void that exists around the country — government bodies holding thousands of public meetings every day, but the vast majority receive no media coverage and produce minimal records.

Why do we need Documenters?

The present media landscape of smaller newsrooms makes the Documenters program invaluable. In the past, the Fresno Bee had bureaus in various communities in the Valley and was able to attend the various local government meetings and follow developments.

The situation is very different today. As resources tighten, more and more public meetings are left uncovered. As a result, on any given day, dozens of public government meetings — from local school boards to city councils — take place in various communities. The decisions made by these governing bodies often escape the scrutiny of the media and the public, even though they impact the daily lives of residents.

Will Documenters be paid for their work?

After they receive training, the Documenters will be paid $20 an hour to attend local government meetings. They will observe the proceedings and take detailed notes which journalists can use for subsequent news stories. These notes are available to the public for anyone to use and share. Some Documenters will also be paid to live-tweet important details about an ongoing meeting.

What kind of training will Documenters receive?

The Documenters will receive training in various areas of information gathering, including note-taking, audio recording, researching, live-tweeting and video recording. They will also learn about the laws that govern how public meetings are conducted in California as well as their own rights to attend, including, defamation laws, the Brown Act and Freedom of Information Act.

What experience does a Documenter need?

None — we only ask that Documenters be attentive to detail and committed to accuracy and transparency, and to be community-minded. We have no education requirements. Bilingual applicants are strongly encouraged.

Does Fresnoland already have a Documenters program?

The first cohort of Fresno Documenters started in November 2020. The group of about 20 people is made up of educators, community engagement specialists, students, freelancers, a public relations expert, a poet and an accountant, and they represent these central San Joaquin communities: Fowler, Sanger, Ivanhoe, Exeter, Madera, Selma, Clovis and Fresno. Their work is published at www.thefresnoland.com/documenters.

There is no time limit to the Documenters program. Once you’ve gone through the trainings, you’re free to sign up for as many meetings as your schedule (and our capacity) allows.

And now, the week’s top reads:

