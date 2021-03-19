‘I know that I’m going to make it.’ New Fresno homeless center opens on Blackstone Ave.

Addressing the needs of Fresno’s homeless population, Crossroads Village held its grand opening Friday with the County of Fresno and developers RH Community Builders and UPholdings.

The 165-unit housing project provides immediate, affordable housing for local individuals and families experiencing homelessness, and aims to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The complex on bustling Blackstone Avenue had its start as the Smugglers Inn in 1972, and was a thriving hotel and event center before falling into disrepair.

Fresno County was awarded $15.3 million from the state’s Homekey program through the Department of Housing and Community Development. Kaiser Permanente provided a $510,000 grant to Enterprise Community Partners to provide additional funding for the project.

Crossroads Village includes laundry facilities, computer center, community gathering areas with BBQs and a pool, as well as quick access to public transportation, and nearby grocery, pharmacy, medical and social service providers.

Crossroads Village resident Lloyd Spaulding, 69, became homeless in 2016, living on benches, in friend’s homes: “It was hard, I lost my clothes, lost everything. Since I got here, I love it. It’s quiet, it’s peaceful and I can pray. I know that I’m going to make it. I feel good about myself. This is going to get me on my feet, so I can go further and do other things.”

Crossroads Village resident Lloyd Spaulding, 69, reads his Bible in the solitude of his room, March 19, 2021. He became homeless in 2016, living on benches, in friend’s homes, “It was hard, I lost my clothes, lost everything”. “Since I got here, I love it, its quiet, its peaceful, and I can pray.” I know that I’m going to make it…I feel good about myself…this is going to get me on my feet, so I can go further and do other things.” Addressing the needs of Fresno’s homeless population, the grand opening of the newly renovated Crossroads Village, the former Smugglers Inn, built in 1972, was held March 19, 2021 by the County of Fresno and developers RH Community Builders and UPholdings. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Crossroads Village, the former Smugglers Inn, celebrated its grand opening, March 19, 2021, as a newly renovated 165-unit housing project providing immediate, affordable housing for local individuals and families experiencing homelessness. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

A bedroom at the Crossroads Village, the former Smugglers Inn, which celebrated its grand opening, March 19, 2021, as a newly renovated 165-unit housing project providing immediate, affordable housing for local individuals and families experiencing homelessness. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com