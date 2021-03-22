Damaging wind gusts forecast for Fresno area, mountains. Here’s when they’re expected

While the weather on Monday called for mostly clear skies and spring temperatures fitting of the season, things could get windy by nightfall.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Kern County mountains and desert and is warning of gusts of up to 60 mph in higher mountain elevations of Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties. The winds could reach the area by Tuesday morning and are expected to last through the day.

Damaging, northeast wind gusts near 60 mph are possible in the Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County portions of the Sierra Nevada above 7,000 feet Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Here are projected wind gusts valid at 5 PM PDT Tuesday afternoon, March 23rd, 2021. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0QYvWmJ5e7 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 22, 2021

In Fresno, sustained winds could reach up to 22 mph and cause trouble for drivers. So slow down, keep both hands on the wheel and avoid large trucks and trailers. Those living in the higher elevations should remember the damage caused by the Mono Wind event in January and stay clear of trees and power lines and prepare for power outages.

Temperatures will remain near seasonal through the rest of the week, with a warming trend expected for the weekend.

Though Fresno did get almost a half-inch of rain on Friday and Saturday, March hasn’t proved the miracle month needed to reach precipitation norms for the year.

The area has seen 1.33 inches for the month so far. Typically the area will get more than 2 inches in March.