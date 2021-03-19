Fresno advocate asked city to help with homeless encampment. City Council disagreed on how

For months, advocate Dez Martinez has maintained a “safe camp” full time for Fresnans without shelter, occasionally receiving help through donations.

She pleaded through tears at Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting for help from city leaders, saying that efforts to get freeway campers into shelters have pushed more people into the camp she manages.

“I am exhausted and tired of fighting a brick wall,” Martinez told the City Council. “We need to help our less fortunate community, keep them safe, the ones that want to be safe, and keep the criminal activity out of our camps.”

Martinez pointed out she’s supporting over 30 people mostly on her own, with the help of volunteers, donations and very little government help.

With special coronavirus funding, city leaders have made great strides this year to create more shelters and get more people housed. But Martinez’s pleas Thursday demonstrate that while shelter supply increased, the demand still outpaces available bed space.

H Spees, the city’s housing and homeless services director, said as much.

Those who remain without shelter need basic supplies such as food, water, sleeping bags, tents and lighting, Martinez said.

The City Council approved funding Thursday for freeway litter abatement, an emergency youth shelter and triage services.

But the discussion among city leaders, while focused on Martinez and her work, revealed there’s still disagreement about how to address the larger issue of homelessness.

Councilmember Esmeralda Soria asked the mayor’s administration if there was any way to support Martinez and her work running the camp as well as her nonprofit organization We are Not Invisible Fresno.

“Today we’re awarding millions of dollars to organizations, and you’re saying you’re encouraging Dez to build the capacity of her organization — she can’t,” Soria said. “There’s so much work in terms of managing the camp. It’s hard to build the capacity of an organization.”

But Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Mike Karbassi were not as enthusiastic about supporting Martinez’s work.

Bredefeld questioned Martinez’s qualifications and whether the city should condone her running her camp illegally. Bredefeld said he wouldn’t support giving taxpayer money to Martinez, despite her long history of working directly with folks living on the street and providing for their immediate needs.

Karbassi wondered if supporting Martinez’s work to maintain the camp would create a liability for the city. He said he would rather the city contract with a community based organization that works with Martinez to avoid any potential law suits.

Spees and Soria defended Martinez and praised her work.

Spees pointed to Martinez’s personal experience with homelessness and her relationship to many of the unsheltered population, who Martinez calls the city’s “street family.” Spees also pointed out that We are Not Invisible is a registered 501c3, and Martinez has an attorney, Spees said.

Soria called Bredefeld’s comments about Martinez offensive.

“I will say, hands down, that Dez is very competent in the way that she helps those that are experiencing homelessness in our community,” Soria said. “I do take offense by some of those comments that were made personally toward her, because I think that we should applaud her for the type of work that she’s been able to do without any support from the city — not $1.

“She sure has enough qualifications to treat people in a very humane way, people that don’t have a voice,” Soria said.

Martinez said Bredefeld’s comments made her feel beat up. Bredefled hasn’t reached out to her to check out her camp, she said.

“I don’t think he wants to learn about homelessness. That’s the problem,” she said.

Martinez was broadcasting the City Council meeting on a bluetooth speaker, so the 32 people in her camp heard Bredefeld’s comments, she said.

“When they heard what he said about the criminal activity, it was very hurtful. They got upset and sad and mad,” she said. “I wish City Hall was open because all 32 people would be ready to go speak up for themselves. We would definitely take a field trip to City Hall so every single one of them could speak to Bredefeld.”

Later Thursday night, Martinez took to Facebook on a live stream asking the community to help her provide food for the 32 people staying in her camp. Specifically, hot stew would make a great meal for those campers, she said.

“I told them today, I’m never going to give up,” Martinez said. “I can’t quit on them.”

To donate to Martinez’s efforts, visit wanif.org and click on “donate.” The website also links to the organization’s Amazon wish list.