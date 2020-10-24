This Week in Fresnoland: A Drinking Water Guide

The Fresno Bee/Fresnoland Drinking Water Guide

Today is Saturday, Oct. 24.

This week in Fresnoland, Monica wrote a story on the increasing eviction movement in many of the central San Joaquin Valley communities and how renters can fight back.

---

It’s Danielle Bergstrom, policy editor of Fresnoland here.

Contaminated and unreliable drinking water is not isolated to a few rural communities in our region. It’s a huge problem facing both large and small communities. It’s partially the legacy of agriculture and development, which has for decades left contaminants to sit in underground aquifers that many of us rely on. It’s also because our water agencies are so fragmented, leaving dozens of tiny agencies on their own to solve really expensive, technical problems. And — because we continue to pump groundwater at unsustainable rates — the level of contaminants in the water concentrates at levels that are unsafe to drink.

Nearly 180,000 residents in Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Madera counties live in water districts that are out of compliance with state health standards. That doesn’t include people who rely on private domestic wells that are not regulated by the State Water Board and may be contaminated.

Let’s be clear: there’s actually a ton of information about drinking water. But it’s not always easy for most people to understand. I spend a lot of my time learning about water, and it still takes me a while to understand how to read the annual drinking water report that the EPA requires water agencies to send to their customers.

And drinking water regulations are confusing!

That’s why we created the Fresno Bee/Fresnoland Drinking Water Guide to make it as easy as possible for you to find answers to a few basic questions:

Is my water safe to drink?

Where does my water come from?

Whom should I contact if I am concerned about my water?

But, importantly — if your water system does have contaminants detected at unsafe levels, what should you do about it? What are the health effects? Can you treat it with a typical Brita filter, or do you need to boil the water prior to consumption?

The guide includes:

The guide is also available en Español.

The interactive map includes contact information for every water system, so it’s easy to call or email your water representatives and share your questions and concerns directly with them.

Do you have ideas about how we should continue to cover water in the future? Provide feedback on our drinking water guide? Fill out our brief survey here or email mvaughan@fresnobee.com or dbergstrom@mcclatchyservices.com.

