Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Fresno council adds $5 million to parks budget. Here are some other late additions

The Fresno City Council added $5 million on Tuesday to the city’s parks-related budget in a round of its latest additions to the spending plan.

That money is on top of the $35.6 million earmarked for the Parks, After School, Recreation and Community Services department. The final budget could be adopted next week.

Fresno’s parks have been hurting from the Great Recession, which led to cuts across the city. But, parks advocates note that while funding has come back to many departments, the parks department has not recovered.

Parks advocates tried to garner support for a new tax with Measure P in 2018, which proposed a 3/8-cent sales tax that would’ve generated $37.5 million annually for 30 years for Fresno parks and cultural arts.

Measure P received about 52% yes votes but needed a two-thirds approval. Advocates have argued the bar was set too high and it’s now tied up in a lawsuit.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A few ideas have been floated for the extra $5 million — including irrigation at a park in District 2 and furniture for a senior center in District 1 — but the projects are not final.

The council adopted a $1.2 billion temporary budget on June 30 with a continuing resolution, which is why the council is revisiting the spending plan this month as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic become more clear.

Mayor Lee Brand asked the council to revisit the plan again in about three months because COVID-19’s effects are still murky.

Here some other late additions to Fresno’s 2020-21 budget:

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in California
See all stories
Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Thaddeus Miller
Thaddeus Miller
Reporter Thaddeus Miller has covered cities in the central San Joaquin Valley since 2010, writing about everything from breaking news to government and police accountability. A native of Fresno, he joined The Fresno Bee in 2019 after time in Merced and Los Banos.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service