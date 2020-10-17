Is Clovis getting too big? Residents gear up to fight proposed housing development

Even amid a global pandemic and economic uncertainty, Clovis is poised to grow — and some residents are not happy about it.

Last month, the Clovis City Council approved the beginning stages of a process that could lead to new housing on 825 acres north of Shepherd Avenue east of Sunnyside Avenue. If approved, the city would expand its sphere of influence to the north. It would be one of several city expansions in recent years.

The latest sphere proposal by Land Development Services on behalf of Wilson Homes was first introduced in the spring but stalled due to the pandemic.

The council’s 4-1 vote last month launched a roughly yearlong process to look at the feasibility of building on the city’s northern outskirts.

Councilmember Bob Whalen was the lone opposition vote, saying he was against expanding while other areas of the city remain under development. Whalen said sprawl could hurt the city’s ability to create stable communities in planned urban villages like Loma Vista and Heritage Grove. He said slowing growth could foster “orderly development.”

“I just want to make sure that we do not create so many exceptions that we never get to the point where we have concentrated development that is going to allow for retail and commercial development within that village concept,” Whalen said. “Otherwise, we have single-family residential all over the place and no real village.”

Before the project could win formal approval, the Local Agency Formation Commission must review the boundary proposal and conduct a detailed environmental impact report. The project would add electrical, street, and sidewalk improvements along Shepherd Avenue. Whalen was in support of Shephard Avenue improvements.

But despite the majority of the council’s support of the process, residents who live in the northern rural zone also vowed to put up a fight.

Some Clovis residents fear growth

Public speakers who weighed in on the discussion before the council’s vote in September said they don’t want to be part of Clovis or its “way of life.” The residents shared concerns that the city had not done enough to inform the neighborhood of the sphere proposal before the meeting and said they feared the city would still move ahead with development.

Charles Talis, who lives in the area, said Clovis has grown too much since he moved there from the Bay Area 32 years ago.

Talis said residents he knows didn’t receive any notice of the proposed sphere changes. He said the residents enjoy living in their ranch style homes, but now he fears too many people already live too close together.

“If you want to make it good, you want to save this town, you’ve got to quit the building. It’s big enough,” Talis said. “I know my neighbors feel that way, and we’re going to put up a hell of a fight.”

Norman Morrison, a resident from the Dry Creek Preserve, a rural-residential area where the sphere would expand, decried the number of people who would move into the area. He said local roads are already too crowded and noise is a problem.

Morrison said the new development would cut off the creek preserve community and that the city still has areas under development that should be completed first.

“The ‘Clovis way of life’ ... it’s dead,” Morrison said. “That way of life is gone. The only horses that you’re seeing in Clovis now is near the fairgrounds and the few of us who have large lots.”

Developers taking an interest in Clovis?

To council members, the city’s way of life is still alive.

Officials who support the proposed future development and sphere expansion said it’s essential for the city to secure land for future growth. Growing the sphere of influence would mean the rural residents would get city services like police and fire protection.

“I think it’s reasonable for a city to start considering what will happen, and control what will happen, near its cities,” Councilmember Jose Flores said. “That’s what a sphere of influence is.”

City leaders also said the community is poised to grow in the future. The city’s master plan has drawn out potential growth areas for years to come, but it’s up to developers to take an interest in projects.

And they are.

Andy Haussler, Community & Economic Development Director for the City of Clovis, said developers have been eyeing Clovis land since the state made it a priority to build more housing and provide affordable options during the state’s lingering housing crisis.

He suggested the interest in development might be a sign that out-of-area residents, particularly from the pricey, tech-heavy Bay Area, are looking for cheaper places to live in California.

“That gives me some (idea), maybe we’re more of a destination that can offer a quality lifestyle if you’re still employed by whatever tech firm or what have you,” Haussler said.

Currently, the city has a capacity of 3,428 lots for housing development, according to Dave Merchen, Clovis city planner. That’s about three years of development, he said.

In California, cities are asked to demonstrate that they have land inventory to accommodate housing for low and moderate incomes.

Two housing projects along Willow Avenue supported by the Fresno Housing Authority are expected to take shape in the coming year. Additionally, developments that the city began to shape in the southeast are more than half complete, with development areas in the northeast and west expected to see activity within the next ten years.

Within the housing developments, the city has also planned to install commercial hubs to cater to new residents. The buzz around development in Clovis has been encouraging to city officials.

“Clovis, in general, is ready for growth,” said Haussler.

Helping low-income renters in Clovis

But Haussler also said the city is trying to help its low-income residents who are struggling to make housing payments during the coronavirus pandemic. He said the city has, so far, set aside funds to help between 100-250 families.

The demand for assistance is a reminder of the ongoing financial challenges during the pandemic despite the steady flow of interest to build in the city.

Fresno County also has received federal and state stimulus money to help fund housing assistance programs.

“Hopefully, our economy rebounds enough so they can go back to work and taking care of their families,” Haussler said. “We don’t want to see displacement or another foreclosure crisis or bankruptcy crisis.”