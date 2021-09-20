Have tickets at Fresno’s Save Mart Center arena? Be prepared to show proof of vaccine

The Save Mart Center arena will now require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test for all attendees. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Concert-goers in Fresno will have to show proof they’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the Save Mart Center Arena.

The requirement calls for documentation of full vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of an event. Masks will be required for all unvaccinated individuals, though the arena is recommending them for all attendees regardless of vaccination status.

There will be extra staff on hand to help facilitate the checkpoint areas, which will be set up outside the area, but ticket holders should arrive at least an hour before the event, Save Mart Center’s general manager Sean McElhinney said in a statement.

Proof of vaccination can include a CDC-provided white vaccination card or WHO-provided yellow vaccination card; a photo of the vaccination card as a separate document; a photo of the vaccination card stored on a mobile phone or other electronic device or documentation of full vaccination from a healthcare provider (shown on a mobile app, paper document, digital wallet card).

Vaccination records must clearly show your name, the type of COVID-19 vaccine administered, and date or dates of each dose given.

Proof of negative result can be from either a PCR or antigen COVID-19 viral test, taken within 72 hours of the event, though that timeline can change.

Acceptable proof of a negative test can include a printed document (from the test provider or laboratory) or an electronic test result (email, text message, or mobile application record). The test results must clearly show your name, the type and date of test performed and the negative test result.

Pitbull’s concert Saturday night with Iggy Azalea will be the first event under the new rules, which took effect Monday and are expected to be in place through at least Nov. 1, according to the arena.

The arena has seven events on the calendar through the end of October, including comedian Gabriel Iglesias, the WWE Supershow and the rescheduled Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary tour.

The new policy follows regulations set by the state’s department of public health last month.

Those regulations affect all indoor events of more than 1,000 people and would also include events at the Fresno Convention Center’s Selland Arena, Saroyan Theatre and Exhibit Hall. Previously, the requirements only applied for indoor events with more than 5,000 people.

Similar requirements have been showing up at other small venues in Fresno.

Back in August, at least two Tower District nightclubs announced they would require proof of vaccine upon entrance. Fulton 55 says it may require proof of vaccine or negative test, but only when requested by the artist.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 3:00 PM.