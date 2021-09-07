Foo Fighters are returning to Fresno’s Save Mart Center. Here’s how to get tickets

Frontman Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters return to Fresno on Dec. 9, 2021. Associated Press

Fresh off a headlining set at this year’s BottleRock music festival (which earned them a spread in Forbes of all places), America’s go-to stadium rock icons have announced a return to Fresno’s Save Mart Center.

The Foo Fighters are slated to perform at the arena Dec. 9.

Tickets for the show at $69.50 and are on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at ticketmaster.com. Presales are available for fan club and Citi card members starting at noon Tuesday.

The concert will have COVID protocols in place, including proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (14 days past) or negative FDA-authorized Rapid Antigen, PCR, or other diagnostic test date and time stamped within 48 hours prior to the concert. Mask wearing may also be required.

The band last played Fresno on its Concrete and Gold tour in 2017. It was the first time the Foo Fighters had been in Fresno and Dave Grohl and company treated the audience to a three-hour-plus, 26-song set that included the band’s hits plus more than a few cover tunes (from Alice Cooper and the Ramones to Queen and Tom Petty).

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Blogger Mike Seay described the show as “a clinic.”

“This group has been playing a long time and they knew what the crowd wanted and delivered it.”

Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 3 in the performers category, which includes Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z and Todd Rundgren.