Concerts, events to require proof of COVID vaccine or negative tests. Where in Fresno?

Fresno County is poised to let operators of venues that host indoor events with 1,000 or more people come up with their own ways of complying with new state health orders requiring attendees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

But the county remains unlikely to take an active role in enforcement of the guidance announced Wednesday by the California Department of Public Health.

The changes for large indoor events not only lowers the threshold for requiring vaccinations or negative tests from 5,000 people to 1,000. The changes also no longer allow venues to admit those attending who “self-attest” or promise that they’re fully vaccinated — or those who have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of entering the event.

The new guidance takes effect Sept. 20 and will remain in place until at least Nov. 1.

“I think it’s going to be up to each venue how they want to enforce that, and we’ll certainly help support them,” Dr. Rais Vohra, interim health officer for the Fresno County Department of Public Health, said in a briefing on Friday afternoon.

“We hope they understand that this was done really out of the fact that COVID cases are continuing to rise,” he added, “and that this was done in response to the stark reality that it’s not really a safe time to have large gatherings of people who could spread COVID to each other.”

In a statement Wednesday announcing the tougher restrictions, California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Tomás J. Aragón alluded to the increasing prevalence of the delta variant of coronavirus, considered much more contagious than previous forms of COVID-19, as a major rationale for the change.

“The delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time,” Aragón said. “By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death.”

As of Friday, Vohra said 347 cases of the delta variant had been confirmed through testing in Fresno County. But, he added, that is likely to be a “vast undercount” because so few positive COVID-19 tests are being sent to state labs for the genomic sequencing needed to identify a coronavirus variant.

Local venues impacted

In the Fresno area, the new state policy stands to affect an array of events at venues like Save Mart Center on the Fresno State campus, and the Fresno Convention Center’s Selland Arena, Saroyan Theatre and Exhibit Hall, as well as others that can fit 1,000 people inside.

“It’s really just strengthening what was already out there,” Vohra said. “What has changed is that the state is now mandating that the venue ask for proof of vaccination or negative test as opposed to something that was a little bit less restrictive and more reliant on the honor system” among customers.

“If you are going to have a lot of people gathering indoors, then they need to be safe, and the best way to keep them safe is to make sure that they’re vaccinated,” he added.

As of Friday, the website for Fresno’s largest indoor concert venue – the Save Mart Center with a capacity of up to 18,000 people – continued to post information based on allowing customers to self-attest to their vaccine or testing status. By entering the arena, visitors promise they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test.

Vohra said the county health department has yet to receive substantial feedback or questions from venue operators or promoters. “I think most venues understand that they already have to follow a lot of other rules,” he said. “Hopefully the venues understand that it’s done to keep their own staff safe and to keep their customers safe as they plan these events.”

“We expect that they will be able to do it and we’re happy to help support them if they have any questions,” Vohra added.

Background on new rules

The state’s rule is part of a trend of organizations and agencies that are requiring people to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing to assure they’re not infected with the coronavirus. But while most of those mandates involve government agencies or companies putting the onus on their employees, this one applies to customers.

Earlier this week, a major nationwide promoter of concerts and events announced that starting in October it will require anyone attending, performing or working at its events and venues to prove their vaccination status or have a negative test.

Live Nation, based in California, said it will be enforcing the measure in any location where such policies are legally permitted. Live Nation is involved in many of the major concerts and shows that come through Fresno.

The first Live Nation events on the Save Mart Center’s schedule after the Sept. 20 start date for the vaccine/testing proof requirement is the Sept. 25 stop on Pitbull’s “I Feel Good” tour. That’s followed a few days later by crooner Michael Buble on Sept. 28 and comedian Gabriel Iglesias on Oct. 1.