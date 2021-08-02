Some Fresno bars require COVID vaccine proof. Other businesses tout right to ‘live freely’

Splash is a LGBTQ-friendly nightclub the former The Landmark spot on Olive Avenue in Fresno’s Tower District. As of Monday, it is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from customers. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

At least two bars in Fresno are requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test result to get in.

But other businesses are pushing back on that line of thinking, publicly stating their customers have a right to “live freely.”

The moves come as Fresnans, weary of more than a year of lockdowns and restrictions, are facing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, Fresno County reported more than 800 new cases last week, enough to put the county back in the most restrictive purple tier if the state were still using the color-coded system of restrictions.

Tower District nightclub Splash and gay bar Alibi both announced recently that they are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from customers.

At Splash (an LGBTQ friendly video dance bar which opened in the former The Landmark spot on Olive Avenue in June) customers have several options. They can show their vaccine card, an image of it, or proof of a negative Covid-19 test in the last 72 hours, as ABC 30 first reported.

“It’s not something I want to do,” Splash owner TJ Bruce told The Bee Monday. “When employees are getting sick and you’re short staffed because they’re testing positive for COVID, you can kinda see the writing on the wall.”

At least three workers have gotten the virus and have quarantined in Fresno, he said.

Most of his staff at the eight bars he owns across the state are vaccinated, but the Delta variant is more contagious and is spreading, he noted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently acknowledged that fully vaccinated people can still become infected with the Delta variant and spread it. However, they are much less likely to get symptoms, be hospitalized, or die from the virus.

In Fresno County, 41% of the total population was fully vaccinated as of Sunday, with 190,000 children under 12 still not eligible for the vaccine.

Bruce said he worries his businesses will lose money because of the decision. But his workers were feeling increasingly unsafe, he said.

“We want to protect our customers. We want to be a caring business, whether it’s our staff, our customers,” he said. “It’s not an easy decision to make.”

So far, reaction has been mostly positive, though the new restrictions start when Splash opens at 4 p.m. Monday. Most of the 132 comments on Splash’s Facebook post supported the change, though one person said, “Look like i won’t be supporting splash i thought we live in a free society.”

Splash, an LGBTQ-friendly bar and nightclub in Fresno, is requiring proof of vaccination from customers as COVID-19 cases surge. Special to the Bee Screenshot of Splash's Facebook post.

Other businesses: ‘Live freely’

But some businesses in Fresno and Visalia are moving in the opposite direction, stating publicly that they will not be requiring proof of vaccinations.

Crawdaddy’s on Main Street in Visalia has a sign on the door that says “Attention: This environment may not be suitable to everyone.”

It goes on to say that people entering the business are consenting to five bullet points, including the following:

“People might not be wearing masks. Please respect their freedom to breathe.”

And also: “People might not be vaccinated. Please respect their freedom to live naturally.”

Owner of the restaurant, bar and music venue, Keith Korsgaden, said it’s all about freedom.

“I believe people have the right to choose,” he said. “And if other big corporate businesses have the right to make the decisions that they make, I think I have the same right.”

People can wear masks if they want – or not – and won’t be bothered, he said.

Crawdaddy’s is busy and the sign hasn’t decreased business, he said.

“We have a lot of people that are very happy to just come in and live freely,” he said.

A sign in Fresno’s “Crawdaddy’s” explains their approach to visitors during the COVID pandemic. Submitted photo

A business in Fresno is being similarly vocal about the issue.

Vyxn Restaurant & Lounge at Friant and Fort Washington roads said it will not require any information about vaccines from customers. An Instagram post from the northeast Fresno businesses’ owner, Lewis Everk, said:

“Vyxn is not in the business of telling people how to live their lives. We are a place to come to and celebrate life with friends and loved ones. By now everyone is aware of this virus and available vaccines. We are not going to require customers to provide any personal medical information to a restaurant or bar. We have confidence in our community to do whats right for themselves an their neighbors.”

So far, no businesses in Fresno have gone as far as the Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach, Basilico’s Pasta e Vino. That business posted signs requiring proof from customers that they not be vaccinated.

“We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity,” the signs read, though employees said the restaurant isn’t actually checking vaccine status.