‘It was always the dream.’ Brianna Ruffalo leaving ABC30 to return home to Los Angeles

Brianna Ruffalo is leaving ABC 30 for a job doing mid-day weather and afternoon reporting for KABC in Los Angeles.

Brianna Ruffalo is headed home.

After 2 1/2 years doing weather and reporting with ABC30 in Fresno, Rufflalo is returning to Los Angeles.

“I have accepted a job and incredible opportunity at our sister station, KABC, a station my family has watched for decades,” Ruffalo wrote in a Facebook post announcing the movie.

Friday is her last day on air with the ABC affiliate in Fresno. She’ll start with ABC 7 in September.

“It is so excited to be moving home,” Ruffalo said in a phone interview.

“It was always the dream.”

Ruffalo came to Fresno from Los Angeles, where she started her career behind the scenes, first on the assignment desk and then as a special project producer for KTLA. In Fresno, she got the opportunity to be in front of the camera as a reporter and eventually doing the weather on the station’s morning show, “AM Live.”

At KABC, she’ll split her time, doing mid-day weather then reporting for the afternoon shows.

“I always wanted to do both,” Ruffalo said.

”I am equally passionate about both.”

The move does not come without some sadness. Ruffalo said she has fallen in love with Fresno and that her years working at ABC30 have been some of the best of her life. She will miss her coworkers, (“who have become like family”), autumn in the central San Joaquin Valley (“It’s like the most beautiful time of year”) and The Big Fresno Fair.

“Everyone is the Central Valley has been so welcoming,” Ruffalo said.

“I hope that the Fresno viewers will still keep in touch.”

You can follow Ruffalo on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Ruffalo is the latest person to leave ABC30.

Veronica Miracle left the station in 2017, Tommy Tran took a job with CBS Sports Digital last year and Gene Haagenson retired in July after close to 30 years.

Just this month, Chris Alvarez took over as sports anchor and reporter at ABC7 in the Bay Area after four years with ABC30. He started working at ABC 7 on Aug. 5.

The Clovis West High grad echoed Ruffalo’s sentiments on his “work family” and the viewers.

“Being a local, I felt a great responsibility to tell the story of the people that are from where I grew up,” Alvarez said. “Every single story was unique and memorable from high school football to Fresno State, Derek Carr, Aaron Judge and the list goes on.”