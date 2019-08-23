‘I always wanted my sportscasts memorable.’ KMPH sports reporter leaving for Phoenix

KMPH sports reporter and weekend sports anchor Nick King is leaving the station for a job in Phoenix, AZ. His last day is Aug 25, 2019. Submitted

After just more than six years as the sports reporter and weekend sports anchor at KMPH Fox 26, Nick King is leaving the station for a job in Phoenix.

Sunday will be his last broadcast in Fresno before he starts in a similar position at KTVK 3TV and sister station KPHO CBS 5.

The move came as a great opportunity and at the right time, King says, and is the next step forward in his career.

But it’s bittersweet.

Before coming to Fresno, he’d been in Joplin, Missouri.

“I knew one person in Fresno,” he says of arriving to the central San Joaquin Valley.

Over his years here, he got to meet many of his viewers, along with the athletes he profiled in his stories. Those are the things he appreciates the most about the job, he says.

As part of his reporting duties with the Fox affiliate, King created a series of outdoor travel segments called “In Your Backyard.” He produced 30 episodes of the series, each 4 to 5 minutes long.

“I always wanted my stories and my sportscasts to be memorable,” he says.

“I cared a lot about what I was doing, providing the best local sports coverage we possibly could.”

He says his favorite stories were the profiles, which, as much as being about the athletes themselves, were an opportunity to use sports as inspiration.

“I never got tired of those,” he says.

King isn’t the only Fresno sportscaster to announce a move in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Chris Alvarez left ABC 30 for a job as sports anchor and reporter at ABC7 in the Bay Area.