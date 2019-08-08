CBS reaches agreement with AT&T. Fresno still in blackout as Nexstar feud continues

Watch how to install a TV antenna to get free channels Curtis Carroll, of West Sacramento, a digital antenna enthusiast, holds an RCA digital antenna as he demonstrates how to use one to get around the DirecTV blackout of KCRA Channel 3 in the Sacramento region. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Curtis Carroll, of West Sacramento, a digital antenna enthusiast, holds an RCA digital antenna as he demonstrates how to use one to get around the DirecTV blackout of KCRA Channel 3 in the Sacramento region.

It’s been more than a month since DirecTV subscribers lost access to CBS stations and content in a double whammy of contract disputes between the services parent company AT&T and both CBS Corp. and Nexstar Media.

And while one of those disputes appears to be over, the other is still in negotiation and continues to affect viewers in the Merced/Fresno/Visalia region.

On Thursday, CBS Corp. announced a multi-year content carriage agreement with AT&T, restoring the CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel to AT&T U-Verse and DirecTV customers. The contract also affects CBS-owned local broadcast stations in 17 markets.

That does not include the Fresno area, where the affiliate, CBS47, is owned by Nexstar Media. The company also operates the NBC affiliate in Fresno, KSEE 24.

Both stations have been unavailable to DirecTV subscribers for more than a month.

There is no word when the stations might return.

In a earnings call on Wednesday, Nexstar CEO Perry Sook said the company is negotiating with AT&T but did not offer a hint as to when the blackout might end.

“We continue to trade proposals and negotiate, however we’re not going to do that in public,” said Sook, according to website Broadcasting and Cable.

CBS promotion

CBS47’s general manager, Matthew Rosenfeld, has been promoted to senior Vice President and Regional Manager. He will work to “improve operating efficiencies and the effectiveness and service of the company’s operations,” according to a news release.

He will continue to work out of Fresno.

“Nexstar is recognized in our industry for its commitment to providing exceptional, relevant local content across all screens and devices, while offering innovative and effective marketing solutions to local and national advertisers and I intend to strengthen that distinction as the Company continues to grow,” Roseenfeld said in the release.

The promotion is pending Nexstar’s acquisition of Tribune Media Company, which is expected late this year.

Matthew Rosenfeld served as emcee at the May 17 convocation and hooding ceremony for the Kremen School of Education and Human Development at the Save Mart Center. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com