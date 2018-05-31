Derek Carr says Martavis Bryant is a BIG addition for Raiders

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr continues to marvel about his new teammate, wide receiver Martavis Bryant, acquired last month in a draft-night trade.

“He is so fast, especially for a guy that big," Carr says of the 6-foot-4, 211-pound Bryant, comparing him to Raiders tight end Jared Cook (6-5, 254).





Bryant joins the wide receiving corps with Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Johnny Holton, Seth Roberts and Ryan Switzer. He's working on learning a new system during organized team activities at the Raiders' headquarters.

"Martavis got here late with us, so he’s still getting caught up," Carr says. "But he’s doing a great job of moving around and doing all of those things."

Coach Jon Gruden wants his players to learn every position and, in the case of receivers, every route. The big-bodied Bryant stands out on one in particular, Carr says.

"We’ve all seen him catch screens...It’s fun to watch.”

Bryant came into the NFL the same year as Carr in 2014 and played three seasons for Pittsburgh, totaling 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns. He missed the 2016 season for violating the NFL substance policy.

Carr calls joining the Raiders a "reality check.

“I’m just going to come in and try to contribute the best way I can. Whatever Coach needs me to do or whatever my teammates need me to do, just be there for them and have their back and just go to work every day.”



