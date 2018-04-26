The Oakland Raiders drafted UCLA tackle Kohlton Miller with the 15th overall pick and traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
The Oakland Raiders drafted UCLA tackle Kohlton Miller with the 15th overall pick and traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Associated Press

Derek Carr reacts to Raiders' draft pick and a trade for a wide receiver

By Anthony Galaviz

April 26, 2018 08:37 PM

The Oakland Raiders traded back and selected UCLA tackle Kolton Miller with the 15th overall pick at Thursday's NFL draft in Arlington, Texas.

But the Raiders didn't stop there and traded their third-round pick (79th overall) for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

That drew an immediate response from Raiders quarterback and ex-Fresno State star Derek Carr.

"@TheBestUNO welcome to #RaiderNation bro! Glad to have you!" Carr tweeted to Bryant.

Bryant will join a Raiders receiving corps that includes a Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Seth Roberts, Johnny Holton and others.

In 2017, Bryant had 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns. Listed at 6-foot-4, he didn't play the 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Carr also welcomed Miller to the team.

"@KoltonMiller welcome to the squad bro!!!!!," Carr wrote.

Anthony Galaviz:

Oakland Raiders Draft Selections

RoundOverall PickPick info
115T Kohlton Miller
241Original selection
315Original selection
4110Original selection
5159From KC via Cle. and NE
5173From Dallas
6185Original selection
6212Comp selection
6216Comp selection
6217Comp selection
7228Original selection

