Derek Carr reacts to Raiders' draft pick and a trade for a wide receiver

The Oakland Raiders traded back and selected UCLA tackle Kolton Miller with the 15th overall pick at Thursday's NFL draft in Arlington, Texas.
But the Raiders didn't stop there and traded their third-round pick (79th overall) for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant.
That drew an immediate response from Raiders quarterback and ex-Fresno State star Derek Carr.
"@TheBestUNO welcome to #RaiderNation bro! Glad to have you!" Carr tweeted to Bryant.
Bryant will join a Raiders receiving corps that includes a Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Seth Roberts, Johnny Holton and others.
In 2017, Bryant had 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns. Listed at 6-foot-4, he didn't play the 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.
Carr also welcomed Miller to the team.
"@KoltonMiller welcome to the squad bro!!!!!," Carr wrote.
Anthony Galaviz: , @agalaviz_TheBee
Oakland Raiders Draft Selections
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Pick info
|1
|15
|T Kohlton Miller
|2
|41
|Original selection
|3
|15
|Original selection
|4
|110
|Original selection
|5
|159
|From KC via Cle. and NE
|5
|173
|From Dallas
|6
|185
|Original selection
|6
|212
|Comp selection
|6
|216
|Comp selection
|6
|217
|Comp selection
|7
|228
|Original selection
Comments