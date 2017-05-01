Football

May 01, 2017 10:10 PM

Derek Carr hands off to … Marshawn Lynch at Raiders’ offseason workout program

By Anthony Galaviz

Looks like Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and newly acquired running back Marshawn Lynch enjoyed the team’s offseason workout program on Monday.

It was also the first day Lynch participated in an offseason workout program with the Raiders. And there to hand the ball off was the former Fresno State star.

There will be plenty of that in the coming days, weeks and months.

The Raiders acquired Lynch from the Seattle Seahawks on April 26.

The Raiders will continue their offseason workout program before starting organized team activities May 23 in Alameda.

