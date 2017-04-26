Derek Carr on Oakland Raiders-Marshawn Lynch deal: ‘He’s back’

Oakland’s deal to bring running back Marshawn Lynch out of retirement is finalized, and Lynch’s new quarterback couldn’t be happier.
“He’s back,” Derek Carr tweeted not long after reports confirmed Wednesday that the Raiders will lure Lynch out of his one-year retirement via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, bringing him back to the city where he starred in high school.
In a swap of 2018 draft picks, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported, the Seahawks get the Raiders’ fifth-rounder and send a sixth-round pick to Oakland.
Assuming he passes a physical, the deal is expected to be completed later Wednesday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Gafafolo were first to report the trade.
Lynch retired after the end of the 2015 season, rushing for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns in his nine-year career. The 31-year-old’s new deal would be for two years, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Carr, the former Fresno State star, gave Lynch a shout-out on Twitter.
He's back... #BeastMode welcome to the squad bro @MoneyLynch #Oakland https://t.co/dtoIZHwD4B— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 26, 2017
Carr met recently with Lynch and was intrigued by the prospect of adding him to a team that last season made its first postseason appearance since 2002.
“He’s one heck of a football player and I hope to play with him,” Carr had said last week. “As we add pieces, we’ll hug them up and bring them in just as a family and treat them the same way that we do with all of our other teammates.”
The Raiders need of a running back to complement second-year pros Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington after Latavius Murray signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings.
Lynch reportedly agreed to a $3 million base salary, with incentives that include $2 million if he gains 1,000 yards.
While the deal has been discussed for several weeks, it was on hold in part because Lynch was in Haiti with former Seahawks teammates.
Lynch was to return to Oakland on Wednesday for the physical.
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie’s goal was to get the deal done before the NFL Draft started Thursday. He got his wish.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Marshawn Lynch by the numbers
Games
Rushing
Receiving
Year
Age
Tm
G
GS
Rush
Yds
TD
Lng
Y/A
Tgt
Rec
Yds
TD
2007
21
13
13
280
1115
7
56
4.0
26
18
184
0
2008*
22
15
15
250
1036
8
50
4.1
67
47
300
1
2009
23
13
6
120
450
2
47
3.8
37
28
179
0
2010
24
4
3
37
164
0
17
4.4
1
1
7
0
2010
24
12
11
165
573
6
39
3.5
25
21
138
0
2011*
25
15
15
285
1204
12
47
4.2
41
28
212
1
2012*+
26
16
15
315
1590
11
77
5.0
30
23
196
1
2013*
27
16
16
301
1257
12
43
4.2
44
36
316
2
2014*
28
16
14
280
1306
13
79
4.7
48
37
367
4
2015
29
7
6
111
417
3
24
3.8
21
13
80
0
Career
127
114
2144
9112
74
79
4.3
340
252
1979
9
Source: profootballreference.com
* Selected to Pro Bowl, + First-Team All-Pro
