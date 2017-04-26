According to media reports Wednesday, April 26, 2017, Marshawn Lynch and the Oakland Raiders have agreed to a two-year contract to bring the running back out of retirement.
According to media reports Wednesday, April 26, 2017, Marshawn Lynch and the Oakland Raiders have agreed to a two-year contract to bring the running back out of retirement. TED S. WARREN ASSOCIATED PRESS
According to media reports Wednesday, April 26, 2017, Marshawn Lynch and the Oakland Raiders have agreed to a two-year contract to bring the running back out of retirement. TED S. WARREN ASSOCIATED PRESS

Football

Derek Carr on Oakland Raiders-Marshawn Lynch deal: ‘He’s back’

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

April 26, 2017 9:41 AM

Oakland’s deal to bring running back Marshawn Lynch out of retirement is finalized, and Lynch’s new quarterback couldn’t be happier.

“He’s back,” Derek Carr tweeted not long after reports confirmed Wednesday that the Raiders will lure Lynch out of his one-year retirement via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, bringing him back to the city where he starred in high school.

In a swap of 2018 draft picks, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported, the Seahawks get the Raiders’ fifth-rounder and send a sixth-round pick to Oakland.

Assuming he passes a physical, the deal is expected to be completed later Wednesday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Gafafolo were first to report the trade.

Lynch retired after the end of the 2015 season, rushing for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns in his nine-year career. The 31-year-old’s new deal would be for two years, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Carr, the former Fresno State star, gave Lynch a shout-out on Twitter.

“He’s back... #BeastMode welcome to the squad bro @MoneyLynch #Oakland,” Carr wrote.

Carr met recently with Lynch and was intrigued by the prospect of adding him to a team that last season made its first postseason appearance since 2002.

“He’s one heck of a football player and I hope to play with him,” Carr had said last week. “As we add pieces, we’ll hug them up and bring them in just as a family and treat them the same way that we do with all of our other teammates.”

The Raiders need of a running back to complement second-year pros Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington after Latavius Murray signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings.

Lynch reportedly agreed to a $3 million base salary, with incentives that include $2 million if he gains 1,000 yards.

While the deal has been discussed for several weeks, it was on hold in part because Lynch was in Haiti with former Seahawks teammates.

Lynch was to return to Oakland on Wednesday for the physical.

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie’s goal was to get the deal done before the NFL Draft started Thursday. He got his wish.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

Marshawn Lynch by the numbers

Games

Rushing

Receiving

Year

Age

Tm

G

GS

Rush

Yds

TD

Lng

Y/A

Tgt

Rec

Yds

TD

2007

21

BUF

13

13

280

1115

7

56

4.0

26

18

184

0

2008*

22

BUF

15

15

250

1036

8

50

4.1

67

47

300

1

2009

23

BUF

13

6

120

450

2

47

3.8

37

28

179

0

2010

24

BUF

4

3

37

164

0

17

4.4

1

1

7

0

2010

24

SEA

12

11

165

573

6

39

3.5

25

21

138

0

2011*

25

SEA

15

15

285

1204

12

47

4.2

41

28

212

1

2012*+

26

SEA

16

15

315

1590

11

77

5.0

30

23

196

1

2013*

27

SEA

16

16

301

1257

12

43

4.2

44

36

316

2

2014*

28

SEA

16

14

280

1306

13

79

4.7

48

37

367

4

2015

29

SEA

7

6

111

417

3

24

3.8

21

13

80

0

Career

127

114

2144

9112

74

79

4.3

340

252

1979

9

Source: profootballreference.com

* Selected to Pro Bowl, + First-Team All-Pro

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NFL stars Eric and Mychal Kendricks hold first youth camp

NFL stars Eric and Mychal Kendricks hold first youth camp 1:27

NFL stars Eric and Mychal Kendricks hold first youth camp
Big contract in hand, Derek Carr vows to still give everything to the Raiders 0:41

Big contract in hand, Derek Carr vows to still give everything to the Raiders
Looking at Raiders QB Derek Carr on his contract extension 1:17

Looking at Raiders QB Derek Carr on his contract extension

View More Video