Raiders’ Derek Carr continues to make progress in rehab

Looks as if Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is well on his way to recovery from a season-ending broken leg.
Just seven weeks after the injury to his right fibula, Carr was spotted this week working out at a Bay Area gym.
Carr has made it to leg day! #RaiderNation #OffSeason #LegPress #JustLegsBaby #JustWinBaby ☠️ #OaklandRaiders pic.twitter.com/Vt5DN148Vw— Kaylea P (@Lacemupkp) February 13, 2017
A Raiders fan posted a picture to Twitter. It appeared that the former Fresno State star was wearing a bandage over his right leg while doing a leg press workout.
Carr underwent surgery Dec. 27 after getting hurt three days earlier in a game against Indianapolis Colts.
But the Monday post was just the latest positive news shared via social media. Carr also was shown at a car dealership in Dublin, wearing his Fresno State shorts with no sign of a cast or crutches.
Thanks for stopping by on Saturday, DEREK CARR! Heal up, Raider Nation needs you next season! ☠️ #TheAutumnWind #RaiderNation #DerekCarr pic.twitter.com/WdmkqQLFOw— Dublin Toyota (@DublinToyotaCA) February 13, 2017
In another share, this one by via personal trainer Eric Mahanke, Carr is seen maintaining his sense of humor despite the sometimes grueling rehab. While the trainer has his back turned, Carr continually switches to arm workouts instead.
“This is how we crush legs,” Mahanke says in the video. “You feel that in your legs, dude?”
“Yeah, yeah,” Carr says before adopting his own agenda.
“No Derek, not arms, dude. Gosh, always doing arms!”
World Class training methods with @derekcarrqb pic.twitter.com/Hr1702fRMl— Eric Mahanke (@EMahanke) February 4, 2017
Before his injury in Week 16, Carr was the guiding force behind the Raiders this season going 12-4 and earning their first playoff berth since 2002. He tied for third in balloting for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award and won the Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Year honor.
The Carr brothers, Derek and 2002 first overall NFL Draft pick David, will be speaking to fans at a Chalk Talk on March 24 in Modesto.
Comments