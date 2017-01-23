Football

January 23, 2017 12:58 PM

Derek and David Carr to meet with fans in Modesto

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and former NFL quarterback David Carr will hold a “Chalk Talk” March 24 in Modesto.

The brothers and former Fresno State football standouts will appear at DoubleTree by Hilton, attached to Modesto Centre Plaza, 1150 9th St.

Older brother David, currently an analyst for NFL Network, will interview Derek. They will talk about the Raiders’ 12-4 season and Derek’s progress rehabilitating from a broken leg sustained against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 24.

Fans are invited to a Q&A session and a raffle in which winners will join the Carrs on stage and receive a signed football.

General admission to the event is $75.38. VIP tickets are sold out.

More info can be found at www.picatic.com/DEREKCARRMODESTO

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

