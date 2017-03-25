Clovis West girls win first state basketball title in thriller over Mitty-San Jose

Clovis West High, led by Sarah Bates, closed with a 14-5 rush to defeat Archbishop Mitty-San Jose 44-40 Saturday night at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center for the girls basketball championship of the CIF State Open Division.
The 34-2 Golden Eagles, down 37-30, received 11 consecutive points from Bates to take the lead for good while winning their first state crown. She had one point before that.
Clovis West, leading 42-40, then had Danae Marquez make two free throws with 5.4 seconds left to clinch it against a program that had won six state titles.
It was the 132nd game for Bates, Marquez, Bre’yanna Sanders and Megan Anderson, who went 117-15 in their four-year careers.
A game of runs in the first half had Mitty go 9-3 to begin, Clovis West answer with a 12-0, Mitty respond with a 9-2, Clovis West a 6-0 and, finally, a Mitty 7-0 to close for a 27-24 lead.
The Eagles, highly dependent on 3-pointers while matched against a Monarchs team shooting 53 percent for the season, made three shots behind the arc early by Anderson, Marquez and Tess Amundsen, but then missed the next seven.
