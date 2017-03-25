Clovis West girls win first state basketball title in thriller over Mitty-San Jose

1:20 Madera defeats Sanger in Central Section Division III girls basketball Pause

2:30 Stephen Shelley, 'just a guy who loves to help people,' still fighting after tumor treatment

1:42 Suds, grooves, and bites draw fans to FresYes Fest in downtown Fresno

0:55 One killed, two others injured in southeast Fresno shooting

1:20 Derek and David Carr meet with fans in Modesto

2:36 Movie trailer: "Life"

1:42 Four-year careers at finish line for Danae Marquez and three others at Clovis West

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford