Clovis West girls beat Long Beach Poly, advance to state final

LONG BEACH
Danae Marquez and Tess Amundsen each made two free throws in the final seconds, the clock clicked to 00.0, Clovis West High girls basketball coach Craig Campbell thrust his right fist in the air and the Golden Eagles became a state regional champion and the winningest team in Central Section history Saturday night.
That came with a 53-44 win over Long Beach Poly in a long-awaited duel for the championship of the Southern California Regional Open Division at Walter Pyramid on the campus of Long Beach State.
Top-seeded Clovis West used a drive and two free throws by Amundsen while launching a game-ending 14-7 run and a conquest of a perennial state power from the Southern Section that improved the Eagles’ record to 33-2.
They entered tied with Hanford (32-4, 2000) for single-season wins in section annals, according to historian Bob Barnett.
Clovis West arrived 0 for 4 in SoCal Regional finals; Poly was 7-3, including a 68-53 win over the Eagles for the Division I crown in 2010.
Clovis West, ranked No. 1 nationally in USA Today Sports Computer Rankings, will advance to the CIF State Open Division final against either state top-ranked Archbishop Mitty-San Jose (27-2) or Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (30-3) next Saturday at 6 p.m. at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.
Mitty and Cardinal Newman entered Saturday night’s NorCal Open Division final at the University of Santa Clara with 27-2 and 30-3 records.
This story will be updated – check back for more including highlights and interviews.
Andy Boogaard
