Clovis West falls in OT thriller to nation’s No. 2 girls basketball team

Clovis West High and Archbishop Mitty-San Jose sent a plethora of NCAA Division I senior recruits on to the court Saturday night in the championship game of the Iolani Classic in Honolulu.
So, of course, it was a sophomore who wound up the star.
Haley Jones scored 15 of her 16 points after halftime, including all seven for her team in overtime as the Monarchs held off the Golden Eagles 76-75 in a matchup of nationally top 10-ranked teams.
USA TODAY No. 9 Clovis West (7-1), playing its second overtime game in two nights, was down nine through three quarters, trailed by 10 late in the fourth quarter, rallied into the lead, fell behind again and tied it 69-69 on Madison Campbell’s steal and layup with 16.3 seconds to go.
Campbell missed a free throw that would have made it a three-point play, but the second-ranked Monarchs missed a one-and-one at their end to force the extra session.
In overtime, Jones hit a 3-pointer to make it 72-69, then went inside to score. She was fouled and hit the free throw to make it 75-71. Campbell scored to make it 75-73, with Clovis West fighting for a pair of offensive rebounds to keep the possession alive. Jones made 1 of 2 free throws and Clovis West’s Danae Marquez scored inside just before the final horn.
Krissy Miyahara, who hit 7 of 8 from beyond the arc in the first half and finished with eight 3-pointers, led Mitty with 24 points.
Bre’yanna Sanders’ 18 points led Clovis West. She was named tournament Most Outstanding Player while Jones was the MVP.
Tess Amundsen and Sarah Bates also earned all-tournament honors for the Golden Eagles.
There could be a rematch coming, with both teams entered at the Nike TOC on Dec. 19-22 in Phoenix. Seedings in the 16-team divisions there had yet to be set.
Clovis West nearly was stopped short in its drive to the championship game by a familiar nemesis. Long Beach Poly, the same Jackrabbits who bounced the Golden Eagles in a Southern California Regional Open Division semifinal last season, almost pulled off a comeback against Clovis West in Friday’s second round.
Poly point guard Deja Williams hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to end regulation, forcing overtime – after the Jackrabbits had trailed 34-21 at halftime.
But the Arizona State-bound Sanders, after Poly took a 66-63 edge in the extra period, gave Clovis West a 67-66 lead with a layup and three free throws down the stretch allowed the Eagles to hold on 70-67. Poly is a three-time champion of the Iolani and also headed to the Phoenix tournament.
Sanders finished with a game-high 23 points and Bates 17.
Loyola Marymount signee Jasmine Jones had 17 for a Poly team ranked second in Cal-Hi Sports’ Preseason State Top 25. Clovis West was right behind at No. 3.
The Golden Eagles opened in Honolulu with a 67-58 win over Maryknoll-Honolulu, ranked No. 2 in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Top 10. Tess Admunsen scored 20 and Sanders had 10 along with five rebounds and four steals for Clovis West, which led 53-37 through three quarters and 63-42 with 4:11 remaining.
