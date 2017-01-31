Scout.com offers optimistic view of Fresno State football recruits

Fresno State’s football program appears to be in line for a solid showing Wednesday on national signing day, despite new coach Jeff Tedford’s late start on the recruiting circuit.
The Bulldogs’ list of commits ranks third in the conference, according to the widely respected Scout.com website, and No. 71 overall nationally. Boise State is 54th overall and Colorado State 60th.
Confirmation of the Class of 2017 will begin to trickle in Wednesday morning. Tedford and Fresno State have announced a 2 p.m. news conference that day to discuss the class; until letters of intent actually arrive and are confirmed by the university, NCAA rules prohibit the coaching staff from commenting on any prospective recruit.
The Bulldogs have plenty of holes to fill after going 1-11 last season, includng 0-8 in the conference. Tim DeRuyter was fired midyear and Tedford, a former Bulldogs quarterback and assistant, hired away from a job as a consultant at Washington.
Where they stand
Mountain West Conference football recruiting rankings, according to Scout.com.
Overall rank
School
Commits
Points
4-star
3-star
Offensive
Defensive
SpT
HS
JC
Avg.
t54.
20
1547
2
14
11
9
0
16
4
2.90
60.
24
1368
0
17
14
10
0
19
5
2.71
71.
28
1017
0
13
20
8
0
17
11
2.39
73.
19
996
0
13
8
11
0
18
1
2.68
76.
32
908
0
8
20
11
1
22
10
2.16
80.
23
833
0
10
10
13
0
17
6
2.43
88.
20
745
0
6
11
9
0
20
0
2.30
90.
19
712
0
9
9
10
0
15
4
2.47
95.
47
631
0
3
21
24
2
47
0
2.06
100.
14
522
0
5
5
9
0
12
2
2.36
104.
18
501
0
4
10
8
0
13
5
2.22
109.
14
440
0
3
6
7
1
3
11
2.14
