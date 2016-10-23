Tim DeRuyter fired as Fresno State football coach

Fresno State fired football coach Tim DeRuyter on Sunday with the Bulldogs in a two-year tailspin, 1-7 this season and 4-16 since playing in the Mountain West championship game in 2014.
Just two of those four wins have come against FBS opponents.
Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, in his first season with the Bulldogs, was named interim coach.
DeRuyter still is owed $3.1 million under a contract extension signed after the 2014 season, a significant hit to the athletic department. It was not immediately known if that money had been raised through donations, university support or some combination.
The Bulldogs are on a short week with a game against Air Force on Friday. They have lost six games in a row including a 38-20 loss at Utah State on Saturday in Logan, Utah and are ranked last in the Mountain West in scoring offense (20.5 ppg) and 10th of 12 in scoring defense (34.1 ppg).
DeRuyter’s career record as Bulldogs is 30-30.
Former Bulldogs quarterback and offensive coordinator Jeff Tedford is believed to be a leading candidate to replace DeRuyter.
Tedford, an analyst at Washington, was the head at Coach at Cal from 2002 to 2012. Fresno State offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau was on his staff from 2002 to '05 and in 2011. Receivers coach Burl Toler also played at Cal for Tedford and running backs coach/special teams coordinator Dave Ungerer spent one year at Cal.
DeRuyter took over as Bulldogs coach in 2012 and won Mountain West championships in his first two seasons while compiling a 20-6 record.
This story will be updated.
Tim DeRuyter at Fresno State
- 2012: 9-4 overall, 7-1 Mountain West
- 2013: 11-2 overall, 7-1 Mountain West
- 2014: 6-8 overall, 5-3 Mountain West
- 2015: 3-9 overall, 2-6 Mountain West
- 2016: 1-7 overall, 0-4 Mountain West
- Totals: 30-30 overall, 21-15 Mountain West
