Hi, Fresno State, my name is Jeff. I’m your new football coach. You may remember me.

Jeff Tedford was introduced Friday afternoon as the 18th coach in the Fresno State football program’s 97-season history.
Tedford joined school President Joseph Castro and Athletic Director Jim Bartko at a news conference inside Save Mart Center.
“My family and I have always loved Fresno and our relationships here, which we have quite a few,” Tedford said in his opening remarks. “This opportunity is a great fit for me because I do understand the tradition of Bulldog football. I know where it’s been and I know where it should be. I’m really looking forward to reconnecting with all the past players, the supporters and the entire Red Wave to bring this program back to prominence.
There is a tremendous amount of work to do in a lot of areas. new Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who takes over a football program finishing up a third straight losing season
“Our mission will be this: to grow and develop young men to reach their full potential in all areas – academically, athletically, socially and spiritually, to compete at a high level in the classroom and on the football field and while doing so with great character and integrity. I’m excited about the future. That being said, there is a tremendous amount of work to do in a lot of areas. Just to name a few, APR, recruiting and scholarship numbers, absolutely. But I can not wait to get after it.”
Tedford will put that work on hold for a few days, with a big game looming for his current employer – the University of Washington. The fourth-ranked Huskies, who hired Tedford as an offensive analyst ahead of this season, face USC in a Pac-12 game Saturday.
“But I will be back next week to start evaluating the program,” Tedford vowed.
We’re going to start there of making sure that we saturate the Valley with our coaches, reconnect and cultivate the relationships with the high school coaches and junior colleges throughout. Tedford on his recruiting philosophy
Among his goals is to “save as much of this recruiting season as we can.”
“It starts with recruiting the Valley,” Tedford said, “and making sure that we keep the guys in the Valley home that want to be here and keep the recruiting more on the West Coast.”
Tedford talked of past Bulldogs teams that were “built with blue-collar players who really appreciate the Valley and what Fresno State stands for and that pride and tradition. We’re going to start there of making sure that we saturate the Valley with our coaches, reconnect and cultivate the relationships with the high school coaches and junior colleges throughout.”
Castro, in his introductory remarks, said Tedford “impressed the entire search committee, with his extensive knowledge of football and just as importantly his strong interest in developing the leadership skills, the personal character of our student-athletes.”
“Like Jim and me, he knows our central Valley very well. And Jeff, I know you’re not going to need a GPS to find the student-athletes here throughout the central Valley and California.”
Among others on hand was interim coach Eric Kiesau, the offensive coordinator who took over following the firing of Tim DeRuyter midway through his fifth season.
“Jeff possesses all the qualities we were looking for in a head coach,” athletic director Jim Bartko said in a news release before the news conference. “First and foremost, integrity, plus a great football mind and the ability to come in and hit the ground running. When you have the opportunity to hire someone who knows this Valley and is Bulldog Born, Bulldog Bred, there is not a better choice.”
Tedford, 55, had an 82-57 record at Cal from 2002-12. He is a former star quarterback and offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs, but now takes over a program finishing off a third straight losing season. Fresno State (1-9, 0-6 Mountain West) is on a bye this week.
In his 11 seasons at Cal, the Bears produced eight first-round NFL draft picks and had 40 players selected overall. The list of first-rounders includes quarterbacks Kyle Boller and Aaron Rodgers. The list of 1,000-yard rushers includes J.J. Arrington, Marshawn Lynch, Justin Forsett and Jahvid Best.
Tedford in 2014 was hired as offensive coordinator of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers but had to leave the team during the preseason to undergo a heart procedure. He spent a year as coach of the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League. Under Tedford, the Lions went 7-12 with a loss to the Calgary Stampeders in the playoffs.
This season, Washington is 9-0, ranked fourth in the nation in both major polls and ranked second in the nation in scoring offense at 48.3 points per game and 18th in total offense at 499.4 yards per game.
“Jeff Tedford is a terrific coach and has been great for us and our staff,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said. “There’s no doubt he’ll get Fresno State back to playing at a high level.”
Tedford’s coaching career started as a volunteer assistant Fresno State for the 1987-88 seasons. He went on to the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL, a league in which he played quarterback for six seasons after his collegiate career at Fresno State. He returned to Fresno State in 1992 as the quarterbacks coach, then served as offensive coordinator for five seasons under Jim Sweeney and Pat Hill.
Tedford was offensive coordinator at Oregon (1998-2001) before taking over at Cal.
A graduate of Warren High-Downey, Tedford played at Cerritos College for two seasons before becoming the Bulldogs’ quarterback in 1981.
Tedford and his wife, Donna, have two children, Taylor and Quinn.
Contract details have not been released, but it was expected that Tedford will be among the highest paid coaches in the Mountain West. That spot is now held by Colorado State’s Mike Bobo, who is in the second year of a five-year deal worth $1.45 million this season and rising to $1.75 million by 2019.
DeRuyter is still owed $3.1 million by Fresno State for the final two years of a five-year contract signed in 2014 after guiding the Bulldogs to back-to-back conference championships. Fresno State has clinched a third straight losing season.
This story will be updated.
Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada
Fresno State football coaching history
Coach
Seasons
W
L
T
Arthur Jones
1921-28
36
26
7
Stanley Borleske
1929-32
16
17
2
Leo Harris
1933-35
18
9
1
James Bradshaw
1936-42, 1946
59
18
5
Earl Wright
1944
0
6
0
Alvin Pierson
1945, 1949
7
14
2
Ken Gleason
1947-48
6
12
3
Duke Jacobs
1950-51
7
11
1
Clark Van Galder
1952-58
46
22
2
Cecil Coleman
1959-63
37
13
0
Phil Krueger
1964-65
10
10
0
Darryl Rogers
1966-72
43
32
1
J.R. Boone
1973-75
10
24
0
Jim Sweeney
1976-77, 1980-96
143
75
3
Bob Padilla
1978-79
7
15
0
Pat Hill
1997-2011
112
80
0
Tim DeRuyter
2012-16
30
30
0
Eric Kiesau (interim)
2016
0
2
0
Source: Fresno State Note: No games played in 1943
Jeff Tedford’s coaching record
Year
School
W
L
Pct
AP preseason rank
AP high
AP post
Bowl
2002
Cal
7
5
.583
23
2003
Cal
8
6
.571
2004
Cal
10
2
.833
12
4
9
2005
Cal
8
4
.667
19
10
25
2006
Cal
10
3
.769
9
8
14
2007
Cal
7
6
.538
12
2
2008
Cal
9
4
.692
21
2009
Cal
8
5
.615
12
6
2010
Cal
5
7
.417
2011
Cal
7
6
.538
2012
Cal
3
9
.250
Totals
82
57
.590
Comments