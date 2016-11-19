Live update: Fresno State vs. Hawaii football

Zach Kline made his first career start as Fresno State quarterback Saturday, with the Bulldogs looking to snap an eight-game losing streak in their game against Hawaii.
The opening result, after the Rainbow Warriors (4-7, 3-4) failed to move the ball, was a three-and-out for Fresno State (1-9, 0-6 Mountain West) that included a pair of Kline incompletions.
After swapping punts and combining for just 73 yards of offense, the teams headed to the second quarter scoreless at Bulldog Stadium.
Kline, a senior transfer from Cal, was getting his first shot at a start after completing 19 of 39 passes for 270 yards and two interceptions in five games as the backup to redshirt freshman Chason Virgil.
Virgil went to the bench having completed 166 of 322 passes for 2,021 yards with 13 TDs and 10 interceptions for a rating of 111.39 – last among nine qualifying quarterbacks in the conference.
Hawaii is eighth and Fresno State 12th and last in the Mountain West in total offense. The rankings are reversed on defense.
▪ Josh Hokit, the freshman linebacker from Clovis, was filling it at running back as expected and gained 5 yards on his first carry. It came on first-and-10 from the Bulldogs 32 to open their second possession of the game. Hokit, who also will wrestle next season for the Bulldogs, has played both outside linebacker positions, at inside linebacker and as a fullback in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. SAN JOSE STATE
- Nov. 26: 12:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium
- Records: Bulldogs 1-9, 0-6 Mountain West (pending game vs. Hawaii); Spartans 3-7, 2-4 (pending Saturday night game vs. Air Force)
- TV/radio: CBS Sports Network/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
