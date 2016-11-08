Local incumbents in California State Assembly appear safe

Early results show widespread victories for central San Joaquin Valley incumbents in the California State Assembly.
District 31
Kingsburg Democrat Joaquin Arambula leads Fresno Republican Clint Olivier in District 31. He is up 62 percent to Olivier’s 38 percent with 78 percent of precincts reporting.
This is the third election for the pair this year. In April, Arambula beat Oliver by 14 percentage points in a special election after a debate-heavy campaign push. The election was held to replace Democrat Henry T. Perea, who vacated the seat.
In June, Arambula secured 58 percent of the vote to Olivier’s 36 percent. Caruthers Democrat Ted Miller was eliminated from the race after winning only 7 percent.
Olivier did not actively campaign after the primary.
District 26
In District 26, Visalia Republican Devon Mathis is up on Democrat Ruben Macareno, also of Visalia. Mathis has 68 percent to Macareno’s 32 percent with 6 percent of precincts reporting.
In June, Macareno edged out Republican Rudy Mendoza by three percentage points. Mendoza was favored to make it through the primary, which would have set up a rematch with Mathis. In 2014, Mendoza soundly beat Mathis in the primary election, only to lose by seven percentage points in the general election.
District 5
Republican incumbent Frank Bigelow of O’Neals has a major advantage over Sonora Democrat Robert Carabas in District 5. He is up 64 percent to 36 with 19 percent of precincts reporting.
Bigelow secured 60 percent of the vote in the crowded race at the June primary. Carabas finished second with 20 percent, with two other challengers securing single-digit totals.
District 23
In District 23, Republican incumbent Jim Patterson of Fresno holds a major lead over fellow Republican Gwen Morris, also of Fresno. He is up 76 percent to Morris’ 24 percent with 61 percent of precincts reporting.
Patterson beat Morris by nearly 55 percentage points in June.
District 32
Bakersfield Democrat Rudy Salas holds a lead over Republican Manuel Ramirez in District 32. Salas is up 61 percent to Ramirez’s 39 percent with 70 percent of precincts reporting.
Salas ran unopposed in June, but Ramirez was added to the ballot after receiving the most write-in votes.
