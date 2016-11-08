Tulare County elections chief: ‘Record turnout’ mostly vote by mail

Tulare County elections chief Rita Woodard said the turnout for the 2016 presidential election was tremendous from an electorate of about 154,000.
“We are having a record turnout,” Woodard, the registrar of voters, said Tuesday evening. “We’ve never seen it like this.”
Countywide, about 76 percent of all registered voters get vote by mail ballots. A total of 116,461 ballots were mailed in mid-October. As of Monday, 37,593 had been received at the elections division.
Woodard said she went to check on a polling place at 6:30 a.m. at Sierra Baptist Church on East Walnut Avenue near South Ben Maddox Way in Visalia and found a line “going around the building. There were maybe 30 or 40 people instead of one or two.”
At another morning check-in, this time at the Sons of Italy Lodge polling place in Visalia, the wait was up to 45 minutes because of the long line. Voters have had to wait at other polling places, too, she said.
“People have been so patient,” Woodard said. “They are wonderful. They just want to vote.”
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
