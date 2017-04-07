Drought is over, but not in Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties, Jerry Brown says

The drought is over unless you’re living in Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne counties, Gov. Jerry Brown said on Friday.

The four Valley-area counties were separated from the rest of California, the governor said, because of water-short areas and projects that are underway to bring water to many of those areas.

Emergency drinking water projects will continue to help address diminished groundwater supplies in the four counties, the governor’s order said.

Conservation must become a way of life.span California Governor Jerry Brown

The severely dry conditions started in the winter of 2011-2012. The governor’s order said most of the conditions that prompted his drought declarations of 2014 and 2015 have diminished.

But the effects of the drought will be seen for many years to come including in the Sierra, where more than 100 million trees have died off because of the dry conditions and an infestation of the bark beetle that thrives when conditions dry out.

“This drought emergency is over, but the next drought could be around the corner,” the governor said. “Conservation must become a way of life.”