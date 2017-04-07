Overnight storm dumps nearly half-inch in Fresno area

A powerful storm that pounded the central San Joaquin Valley overnight will continue through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm dumped nearly a half-inch of rain in the Fresno area by 4 a.m., according to the service, bringing the rain season’s precipitation total to 13.68 inches, compared to the seasonal normal of 11.5 inches. The rain season starts each Oct. 1.
The weather service said the system’s main pressure area is anchored off the Oregon-Washington coast. There is a possibility of hail and thunderstorms in the Valley this morning. The weather service also warned of the possibility of quick rises in area streams and ponds, along with areas of flooding.
The snow level of 7,000 feet overnight is expected to rise to about 8,000 feet by this afternoon. The precipitation is expected to end Saturday evening, followed by dry weather Sunday.
